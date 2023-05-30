Kura Oncology to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

1 hours ago
SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. ( KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the following events at upcoming investor conferences:

  • A fireside chat at the virtual TD Cowen 4th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT on May 30, 2023; and

  • A fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT on June 7, 2023.

Live audio webcasts will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with archived replays available following the events.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib is a once-daily, oral drug candidate targeting the menin-KMT2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with high unmet need. The Company is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial (KOMET-001) of ziftomenib in NPM1-mutant relapsed or refractory AML. Kura is preparing to initiate multiple Phase 1 trials to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care in earlier lines of therapy and across multiple patient populations, including NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged AML. Tipifarnib, a potent and selective farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial (KURRENT-HN) in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Kura intends to evaluate KO-2806, a next-generation FTI, in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial (FIT-001) as a monotherapy and in combination with other targeted therapies in adult patients with advanced solid tumors. For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Pete De Spain
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8833
[email protected]

Media:
Alexandra Weingarten
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8822
[email protected]

