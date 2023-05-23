MELWOOD AND CGI PARTNER TO CREATE INCLUSIVE STEM SUMMER CAMP

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. and FAIRFAX, Va., May 23, 2023

Newly developed STEM week at Melwood's Camp Accomplish offers science and technology summer camp curriculum for kids

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. and FAIRFAX, Va., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melwood, a nonprofit dedicated to providing jobs and opportunities for people with disabilities, and CGI, a leading global IT and business consulting services firm, are proud to announce the creation of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Week at Camp Accomplish, Melwood's inclusive summer camp for kids. STEM Week at Camp Accomplish will provide hands-on training to campers where they will be introduced to the world of STEM with a customized curriculum developed by CGI. STEM Week at Camp Accomplish will take place July 31stAugust 4th 2023.

"This partnership with CGI has the power to transform the lives of our campers and support our nation's continued leadership in STEM," said Larysa Kautz, President and CEO of Melwood. "CGI has developed an important and innovative curriculum that will spark and grow kids' interest in science and technology as well as help create a more engaged, inclusive and talented workforce for the future. We appreciate their investment in the next generation and their leadership in empowering people with disabilities of all ages."

STEM Week at Camp Accomplish was developed in partnership with CGI's STEM education program, [email protected], which mentors students who are part of groups underrepresented in STEM. To date, the program has served more than 40,000 students through more than 325 events.

With a focus on preparing the workforce of the future, STEM Week at Camp Accomplish offers early career exploration opportunities for children. Campers will explore different fields and projects with hands-on activities both indoors and outdoors, equipping campers to make scientific discoveries and explore their sense of wonder.

"We are thrilled to partner with Melwood's Camp Accomplish for the creation of STEM Week," said Stephanie Mango, CGI Federal President. "Inspiring fun and a sense of accomplishment through STEM-centered projects is an important step in developing the skillset for the next generation of digital leaders. At CGI, championing accessibility and inclusive best practices is a core value. The work of our 10 employee resource groups, such as the Disability & Neurodiverse Advocacy Group, contribute to policies and guidelines that advance a culture that welcomes, integrates and empowers all future members of the workforce. We are excited to be part of this innovative program that expands the talent of tomorrow."

Melwood's Camp Accomplish is recognized for providing an inclusive place where children come together to connect, learn and play through a memorable camp experience. For more information on Camp Accomplish and the other programs available this summer, please visit melwood.org/camp.

About Melwood

Melwood is one of the largest employers of people with disabilities in the country, employing more than 1,600 workers – nearly 1,000 of whom are people with disabilities. Melwood offers job placement, job training, life skills for independence, and support services to more than 2,500 people each year in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Melwood also has an inclusive summer camp program for children and provides employment and support services to veterans and active duty military members who have experienced service-related trauma or injury. For more information, visit www.Melwood.org.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

