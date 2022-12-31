PR Newswire

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced that since early 2021, it has raised more than $850 million of impact and sustainable capital, including the final closing of Hamilton Lane Impact Fund II ("Fund II" or "the Fund"). This final close brings total commitments to the Fund to $370 million, more than 3.75 times larger than its predecessor fund. In addition to the capital raised directly by the Fund, during the same period Hamilton Lane also raised over $500 million of sustainable-focused investment capital within separate accounts as part of its broader sustainable investment platform.

Fund II is a closed-end investment vehicle that aims to generate attractive private equity returns alongside positive social and environmental impact. The Fund invests in businesses around the world with a focus on clean energy transition, sustainable processes, health and wellness and/or community development. Leveraging Hamilton Lane's broad network and extensive platform of deal flow and GP relationships, Fund II is focused on making direct investments across geographies and strategies—including buyout, growth, late-stage venture and real assets.

The Fund has made a total of nine investments thus far, with a specific emphasis on growth investments that leverage transformative technologies, innovation and efficiency. Initial investments have been within varied sectors including products focused on: smart and efficient cities; online workforce training and education; design and manufacture of wind turbines and energy storage systems; and carbon tracking and management. Although not necessarily indicative of future results, the Fund has had strong performance out of the gate, breaking the J-curve in just three quarters. Additional pipeline opportunities across the platform remain plentiful, with 2023 deal flow tracking at 30% above the record deal flow numbers reviewed over the same period in 2022.

David Helgerson, Managing Director and Co-Head of Impact, commented: "Across our sustainable investment platform we are seeing a broad and diverse spectrum of investment opportunities in companies that offer compelling economic solutions to the problems of the world today. Our team is focused on investing in innovative businesses that are at an inflection point in their growth and that seek to deliver positive environmental and social outcomes."

Andrew Durante, Product Specialist for the Hamilton Lane Impact Platform, said: "This is an exciting time in the impact market, with strong investor interest and record deal flow within the strategy. We are thankful for the continued commitment and support from our terrific base of LPs from around the world, as we now turn our focus to leveraging Hamilton Lane's unique access and platform to invest in opportunities that aim to drive meaningful impact alongside strong returns."

Hamilton Lane has been actively executing on impact investment programs for two decades, and as of 12/31/22, manages more than $2.9 billion in impact strategies. The platform continues to generate meaningful impact, including over 10 million metric tons of CO2e reduced or avoided, and is an extension of Hamilton Lane's broader private markets investment platform, which includes nearly $832 billion in assets under management and supervision as of 12/31/22.

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs nearly 600 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has nearly $832 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of nearly $108 billion in discretionary assets and over $724 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

