PR Newswire

Leading HVAC solutions provider helps schools prepare for students in summer programs

RACINE, Wis. , May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a technology leader in the HVAC industry, recognizes how important it is to create comfortable and healthy spaces for students year-round, including those attending K-12 summer school programs. As part of their continued commitment to providing schools with the HVAC solutions and education necessary to maintain pristine indoor air quality (IAQ), Modine recommends some top tips for maintaining great IAQ while summer programs are in session.

"Oftentimes, we discuss the need for enhanced IAQ during the regular school year. With that said, it's important to keep IAQ top of mind for those attending summer school or other summer programs at K-12 facilities as well," said Kimberly Raduenz, Manager, Strategic Marketing for the IAQ division at Modine. "In many regions across the nation, temperatures can exceed comfortable levels, and we have learned through the pandemic that many schools do not have air conditioning. If they do, they are not equipped to handle extreme temperatures. It's important to take the proper measures to keep the air comfortable and safe so everyone can enjoy the experience and perform at their best."

The experts at Modine suggest facility managers take these steps.

Provide adequate air conditioning: According to an article in EducationWeek, many schools across the U.S. don't have air conditioning units that are equipped to cope with sweltering heat, leaving many schools to decide whether to close schools on extremely hot days. The same report states that heat makes it harder for students to learn, and students perform worse on tests when they're hot. With that in mind, the summer is the perfect time to upgrade HVAC systems to include air conditioning solutions to combat the extreme heat and help students perform better.

According to an article in EducationWeek, many schools across the U.S. don't have air conditioning units that are equipped to cope with sweltering heat, leaving many schools to decide whether to close schools on extremely hot days. The same report states that heat makes it harder for students to learn, and students perform worse on tests when they're hot. With that in mind, the summer is the perfect time to upgrade HVAC systems to include air conditioning solutions to combat the extreme heat and help students perform better. Maintain proper relative humidity: Making sure the air in your school is comfortable is vital. That's where the dehumidification in HVAC equipment comes into play. These solutions allow facility managers to set and maintain proper humidity levels. Between 40% and 60% relative humidity is recommended. It is important to not overcool the space by making sure your HVAC unit has some source of reheat like hot gas.

Making sure the air in your school is comfortable is vital. That's where the dehumidification in HVAC equipment comes into play. These solutions allow facility managers to set and maintain proper humidity levels. Between 40% and 60% relative humidity is recommended. It is important to not overcool the space by making sure your HVAC unit has some source of reheat like hot gas. Enhance ventilation: Having fresh air to breathe also helps create a great atmosphere for students. As of May 12 , the CDC recommends at least five air changes per hour of clean air in an occupied space. Thanks to mechanical HVAC solutions, facility managers can control the amount of outdoor air circulated inside the classroom. Based on your school facility, make sure you are meeting the standard for fresh air.

Having fresh air to breathe also helps create a great atmosphere for students. As of , the CDC recommends at least five air changes per hour of clean air in an occupied space. Thanks to mechanical HVAC solutions, facility managers can control the amount of outdoor air circulated inside the classroom. Based on your school facility, make sure you are meeting the standard for fresh air. Signup for a preventative maintenance plan: To help ensure your school HVAC equipment is performing at optimal levels, consider signing up for a preventative maintenance plan. This will guarantee the unit is getting the best service available while avoiding major downtime during both summer school and the regular school year. From enhanced energy efficiency to an increased lifespan, performing regular maintenance will keep your unit running and help create a great learning environment.

To learn more about Modine IAQ solutions, please visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-recommends-top-tips-for-creating-comfortable-k-12-classrooms-301831016.html

SOURCE Modine