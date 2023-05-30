Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) today announced that Craig Safian, EVP & CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference.

Gartner’s presentation is scheduled for 10:50 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Company's web site at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.gartner.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

