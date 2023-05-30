Q4 Inc. Launches Earnings Lifecycle on Q4 Platform

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), the leading capital markets access platform, is excited to announce a new application on the Q4 Platform, Earnings Lifecycle, to manage the entire earnings process through one, unified workflow. The enhanced visibility into each stage of the earnings process through a guided plan will establish a cohesive communication approach, ultimately driving value for IR teams during their critical earnings workflow.

Earnings Lifecycle enables Investor Relations Officers (“IROs”) to make precisely timed and accurate earnings related website updates in a cyber-secure environment. This unparalleled security allows documents to be uploaded, previewed, and published with confidence and peace of mind. From website content and press release timing, to disclosing all key milestones at the right moment, IROs can simplify and centralize their earnings experience with the most secure and transparent communication strategy. This new application will be made available to clients in the coming quarters and will undergo continuous iterative improvements.

“Q4 is redefining the earnings lifecycle with one, centralized workflow to align with our clients’ busy earnings schedule,” said Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4. “Our highly secure experience ensures the confidentiality of material information shared on websites and provides accurate and timely management of all stages of the earnings process, including detailed reporting to leverage data and increase engagement among investors.”

CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference 11.0

Q4 will be participating, in person, at the CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference in Toronto on May 24th. In addition to hosting individual investor meetings, Darrell Heaps, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the conference on May 24th at 10:30 AM ET. Following the event, a copy of the presentation will be on Q4’s Investor website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.q4inc.com%2F.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”) is the leading capital markets access platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors, and investment banks make decisions to efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. The Q4 Platform is the only holistic capital markets platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

