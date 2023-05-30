Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences during the month of June:

William Blair 43 rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 11:20 a.m. (CDT)

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:40 a.m. (PDT)

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.

