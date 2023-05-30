Orion Energy Systems Unveils Latest LED Lighting Products at LIGHTFAIR® 2023 International Trade Show and Conference

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK and MANITOWOC, Wis., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. ( OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, announced today the introduction of new energy-efficient LED lighting products to its expanding portfolio. These new innovations will be showcased at Orion booth #1131 at the LIGHTFAIR® 2023 International Trade Show and Conference, taking place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, New York from Tuesday, May 23rd to Thursday, May 25th.

Among the highly anticipated additions to the exterior LED product line is the Harris Area Light Lumen Select, Gen 1. This versatile outdoor area light offers a host of cutting-edge features that provides unparalleled flexibility in the field. The key highlights include:

  • Tool-less lens swap capabilities to effortlessly switch between four lens types, enabling quick and effortless in-field adjustments.
  • Field adjustable CCT options, with a choice of 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K, allowing users to customize the lighting environment.
  • Field adjustable wattage, providing multiple fixture configurations and lumen packages ranging from 12,000 to 42,000 lumens.
  • Pre-wired sensor receptacle, streamlining installation with easy screw-in functionality which eliminates the need for in-field sensor wiring.

Orion CEO, Mike Jenkins, stated, "We are excited to be returning to LightFair and proud to present our extensive range of LED lighting fixtures and controls, including the innovative new additions to our portfolio. Our products are renowned for their industry-leading performance, superior quality, rapid order turnaround, and ease of installation, all backed by Orion’s unmatched customer service.”

To view these new products in-person, visit the Orion Energy Systems booth #1131

About Orion Energy Systems
Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about Orion’s ESG priorities, goals, and progress here or visit Orion’s website at orionlighting.com.

Orion Contact
Steve Paulus, Director Marketing & Communications
Orion Energy Systems, Inc.
[email protected]
(920) 239-8007
Investor Relations Contacts
Per Brodin, CFOWilliam Jones; David Collins
Orion Energy Systems, Inc.Catalyst IR
[email protected](212) 924-9800 or [email protected]
Engage with Us
Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR
StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6786fb1b-5f87-48b5-8abc-6451b9b7d910

ti?nf=ODg0NDExMSM1NjA2ODM1IzIwMDcxMzY=
Orion-Energy-Systems-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.