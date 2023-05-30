The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Stanleick and Chief Financial Officer Liyuan Woo will participate in a fireside chat at TD Cowen’s 7th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.beautyhealth.com%2F. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the fireside chat.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners, and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https%3A%2F%2Fhydrafacial.com%2Ffind-a-provider%2F, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005766/en/