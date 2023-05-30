BOCA RATON, Fla., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totaligent, Inc. (OTCPK: TGNT), an AI-powered digital marketing platform, announces it has launched its beta website offering three essential tools crucial for successful person-based digital marketing campaigns. During Totaligent’s beta trial, these tools will be offered for free, and interested users can register at www.totaligent.com.



The free beta trial includes: 1) Push Notifications - opt-in alerts that display text and rich media, like images or buttons, which enable a user to take a specific action, 2) Short Links - randomly-generated short URLs that are easier to share by SMS, e-mail, or on social networks, and 3) Tracking Pixels - snippets of code that allow you to gather information about visitors on a website - how they browse, what type of ads they click on, etc.

Ted DeFeudis, CEO of Totaligent, stated, “Totaligent has an exciting rollout planned in the upcoming weeks, introducing an integrated solution that combines Email, SMS, Social Media Marketing, Data Appending, and Programmatic Advertising (Pay-Per-Click). With Totaligent, users can seamlessly access all these tools and services through a single account, leveraging first-, second-, and third-party data to gain invaluable insights. This enables users to micro-target customers effectively, utilizing billions of records with hundreds of data points. What sets Totaligent apart is its unique ability to combine personalized audience creation with multi-point outreach, which has never been achieved through a single platform before.”

Totaligent has successfully developed and validated artificial intelligence capabilities for heat mapping and immediate visitor recognition. Our cutting-edge tracking pixel, combined with verified data, seamlessly connects users across various contact channels such as social media, email, mobile, and address. In just milliseconds, it provides detailed demographic information, along with hundreds of other data points. This groundbreaking technology enables the rapid generation of audience segments, while effectively eliminating click-fraud and bot traffic. Moving forward, Totaligent aims to further advance its artificial intelligence capabilities in data analysis, content generation, predictive analytics, advertising targeting and optimization, as well as sentiment analysis.

Totaligent believes it can provide a rich and highly-automated digital marketing user experience, that is both cost-effective and easy-to-use, while significantly improving customer conversion rates.

About Totaligent, Inc.

Totaligent, Inc. is a technology company that provides AI-powered person-based digital marketing for companies and individuals to use and unlock owned and acquired data to efficiently market their products, services, and brands. Totaligent aims to launch a public version of its integrated digital marketing platform that will democratize the use of first-, second-, and third-party data. To scale the anticipated demand for its public services, the Company is building an Nvidia supercluster to deliver nearly instantaneous data processing and modeling through its Artificial Intelligence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.

Totaligent, Inc.

Investor Relations Dept.

[email protected]

https://www.totaligent.com/investors/

Ben Hansel

(720) 288-8495