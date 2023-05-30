Wireless Nation uses Adtran for rapid delivery of high-speed Wi-Fi services in New Zealand

33 minutes ago
Adtran today announced that Wireless Nation is leveraging its connected+home+solution to enable the rapid rollout of high-quality Wi-Fi services across New Zealand. The adaptive AI-driven technology enables the service provider to connect households and businesses even in remote and sparsely populated areas without sacrificing quality or customer support. With advanced management capabilities, the technology empowers Wireless Nation to remotely optimize its customers’ Wi-Fi experience while also reducing truck rolls and boosting sustainability.

“Adtran is helping us to enhance our customers’ in-home Wi-Fi experience, reduce complexity and support queries, and increase customer satisfaction. The new solution supports technician-free setup and the ability to monitor and resolve issues remotely. That means even those in hard-to-reach rural locations can now get access to high-quality Wi-Fi,” said Tom Linn, CTO of Wireless Nation. “Our new services also enable customers to take control of their connectivity via an intuitive smartphone Wi-Fi management app. This offers enhanced features such as content blocking and parental control, providing a safer and more customized internet experience in the home. And for businesses, it provides complete control and visibility as well as enterprise-grade security.”

Wireless Nation is now rolling out secure, highly robust, self-install Wi-Fi services to every corner of New Zealand. Its new solution is built on Adtran’s cloud-managed broadband technology, integrated with AI-driven, adaptive Wi-Fi powered by Plume. This includes Plume HomePass, enabling Wireless Nation to offer personalized guest access and enhanced security features, simplifying the Wi-Fi experience and providing valuable data analytics to optimize network performance. For enterprises, Plume WorkPass enables secure remote access for employees and visitors to corporate networks while allowing Wireless Nation to manage access and monitor sensitive data via the cloud.

“We’re delighted to be helping Wireless Nation deliver an exceptional connected experience to customers across New Zealand. Our cloud-managed AI-driven solution intelligently adapts to changing network conditions, ensuring a superior Wi-Fi experience that boosts customer satisfaction. It’s also more efficient and better for the environment, making it a win-win for Wireless Nation’s subscribers and the planet,” commented Erik Lindberg, GM of APAC sales at Adtran. “Access to reliable connectivity has become essential in every walk of life. That’s why we’re proud to support Wireless Nation as it expands its reach and service offerings.”

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of ADVA. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

