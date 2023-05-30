The City of Dallas announced that Bird e-scooters will officially return to Dallas streets beginning May 31, 2023 - with a soft launch beginning May 24, 2023 - as part of the City’s new micromobility program. Bird has been working closely with the City this past year to create a program that helps to support Dallas’s current transit and climate initiatives. The eco-friendly transportation option can be activated through Bird’s free mobile phone application and used to replace gas-powered car trips when going to the store, meeting up with friends, exploring the community and taking many other daily trips.

“We are excited to make an impact on climate and traffic in one of the country’s fastest growing cities,” said Shane Torchiana, Bird CEO. “Dallas joins a global community of more than 350 cities who have chosen Bird to offer a safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly way to explore their area, and we wish Dallas residents and visitors alike happy riding.”

Dallas selected Bird through a competitive process to offer shared dockless vehicle services for the 2022-2023 annual operating permit cycle. Selections were evaluated on factors such as environmental stability, fleet size, safety features, GPS capabilities, and equity, among others. The City has approved deploying an initial flock of 500 Bird scooters. Bird has an aligned interest in reducing the City’s carbon footprint while improving connectivity in some of the most grid-locked areas such as Dallas’ entertainment district, Deep Ellum, as well as downtown Dallas to help commuters who use the City’s DART Light Rail System reach the “last mile'' to the office.

In April 2021, Dallas unanimously adopted Connect+Dallas, the city’s first ever strategic mobility plan. It re-envisions the way people get around a historically car-centric city, with micromobility programs and infrastructure investment like bike lanes being key priorities. Additionally, Dallas adopted a Comprehensive+Environmental+and+Climate+Action plan in 2020 with the goal of achieving community-wide carbon neutrality by 2050. Recent reports on Dallas’s greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory numbers show that 35% of emissions come from the City’s transportation sector alone. It's estimated that Bird’s fleet of 500 scooters will replace 225,000+ car trips over the course of its first full year in Dallas.

Bird is also proud to offer a number of features and benefits to riders in Dallas. Some of which include:

Community Pricing: Bird’s inclusive Community+Pricing+Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens. Those who qualify can sign up by downloading the Bird app, creating an account and emailing proof of eligibility to [email protected] .

Bird’s inclusive Community+Pricing+Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens. Those who qualify can sign up by downloading the Bird app, creating an account and emailing proof of eligibility to . Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel : To recognize the individuals whose work continues to be so crucial to the health and safety of our communities, Bird offers free+rides+to+healthcare+workers+and+emergency+personnel. Those who qualify can sign up by emailing a copy of their medical identification card, name and phone number to [email protected] . Eligible riders receive two free 30-minute rides per day.

: To recognize the individuals whose work continues to be so crucial to the health and safety of our communities, Bird offers free+rides+to+healthcare+workers+and+emergency+personnel. Those who qualify can sign up by emailing a copy of their medical identification card, name and phone number to . Eligible riders receive two free 30-minute rides per day. Community Mode: Bird values community input. Anyone with a Bird account can report or provide feedback on vehicle-related issues such as poorly parked or damaged vehicles in their area by tapping the yield sign on the bottom left of the in-app Bird map. When a report is submitted, someone is assigned to correct the issue.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005321/en/