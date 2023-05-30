Waymo and Uber Partner to Bring Waymo's Autonomous Driving Technology to the Uber Platform

34 minutes ago
Today, Waymo and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) are excited to announce a new, multi-year strategic partnership to make the Waymo Driver available to more people via the Uber platform starting in Phoenix.

Since both companies were founded in 2009, Waymo and Uber have in their own ways each revolutionized access to mobility. Now, we’re partnering to bring together Waymo’s world-leading autonomous driving technology with the massive scale of Uber’s ridesharing and delivery networks.

This integration will launch publicly later this year with a set number of Waymo vehicles across Waymo’s newly+expanded operating territory in Phoenix, and will include local deliveries and ride-hailing trips. Uber users will be able to experience the safety and delight of the Waymo Driver on both the Uber and Uber+Eats apps. Riders will also still be able to hail a Waymo vehicle directly through the Waymo+One app. At over 180 square miles, Waymo’s Phoenix operations are currently the largest fully autonomous service area in the world.

“We’re excited to offer another way for people to experience the enjoyable and life-saving benefits of full autonomy,” said Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO of Waymo. “Uber has long been a leader in human-operated ridesharing, and the pairing of our pioneering technology and all-electric fleet with their customer network provides Waymo with an opportunity to reach even more people.”

“Uber provides access to a global and reliable marketplace across mobility, delivery, and freight,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. “Fully autonomous driving is quickly becoming part of everyday life, and we’re excited to bring Waymo's incredible technology to the Uber platform.”

Waymo and Uber look forward to providing a safe, enjoyable–fully electric and fully autonomous– experience.

About Waymo

Waymo is an autonomous driving technology company with a mission to make it safe and easy for people and things to get where they’re going. Since its start as the Google Self-Driving Car Project in 2009, Waymo has been focused on improving the world's access to mobility while saving thousands of lives now lost to traffic crashes. To date, Waymo has driven tens of millions of miles on public roads and tens of billions of miles in simulation. For more: www.waymo.com

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 39 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

