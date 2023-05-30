EAGAN, Minn., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology, Inc. ( POAI) announced today that the company’s Chief Business Officer, Pamela Bush, Ph.D., MBA, will present at the upcoming 2023 BIO International Convention, in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 5, 2023, at 2:45 p.m. ET, Presentation Room 103. Dr. Bush will discuss the importance of addressing patient heterogeneity in drug discovery and the advantage of leveraging active machine learning in the process.



“Through our PEDAL platform, we can efficiently challenge a compound to demonstrate drug response within a set of heterogeneous tumor samples representing what the compound would encounter in a clinical trial. Thus, providing a leading indicator of clinical performance. The benefit to biopharma is that the outcome of a PEDAL campaign increases the probability of clinical success, mitigates risk and strengthens the pipeline,” said Dr. Bush.

As the first company to use primary patient samples paired with a highly developed active machine learning system to drive experimentation for more efficient drug discovery, Predictive Oncology incorporates wet-lab experiments in a CLIA-certified facility with a biobank of 150K tumor samples. Using the proprietary PEDAL platform, and tapping into the formulation and biologics capabilities in a GMP laboratory, the company is able to help small, medium and large biopharma companies make highly confident predictions that accelerate pipeline development and streamline the path from molecule to medicine.

Joining Dr. Bush will be key members of Predictive Oncology’s scientific and business leadership teams to discuss the full spectrum of the company’s powerful suite of drug discovery solutions, including biologics capabilities that streamline and optimize drug formulation. The Predictive Oncology team will be attending a number of important partnering meetings with biopharma and collaborators, and will be available for both scheduled and impromptu discussions throughout the conference.

Attendees are also invited to visit Booth 135 during BIO International’s exhibitor hospitality reception on Tuesday, June 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., for an opportunity to meet former NASA astronaut and current SVP of Biologics at Predictive Oncology, Larry DeLucas, Ph.D.

About Predictive Oncology

As a science-driven company on the leading edge of oncology drug discovery, Predictive Oncology ( POAI), offers an unrivaled suite of solutions for the biopharma industry. Through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, the company has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine more confidently by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the world’s largest privately held biobank of over 150K tumor samples. Predictive Oncology’s solutions additionally include tumor models, biologics development, formulation design, a GMP facility, a CLIA laboratory and substantial scientific domain expertise. To learn about our partnerships, please go to predictive-oncology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our collaboration with Cancer Research Horizons and the potential results therefrom are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, changes in management, plans and objectives of management. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.