Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL), the global leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Paradise Lanes Entertainment Center in the state of Washington.

Paradise Lanes Entertainment Center is located in Tacoma, WA, 32 miles southwest of Seattle. This center features 32 bowling lanes, an arcade, billiards, a full-service bar and restaurant, and VIP party rooms. This acquisition marks the Company’s fourth location in the state.

“We are pleased to continue our expansion in the state of Washington,” said Thomas Shannon, Founder and CEO of Bowlero Corp. “Today’s announcement illustrates our commitment to growth as we continue our expansion through 2023. As always, through each acquisition, we continue to prioritize our guests, bringing new customers the world-class Bowlero experience. We look forward to our presence in Tacoma and further growth opportunities throughout the year.”

Paradise Lanes Entertainment Center is expected to open under Bowlero Corp. management on Friday, May 26th.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the global leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 325 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 30 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com

