LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its President & CEO, Mark Behrman will participate in a fireside chat with Bob Robotti, founder and President of Robotti & Co. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10:00 am ET. Planned topics of discussion are LSB’s strategy for driving multi-year growth in profitability and shareholder value through production volume improvements, capacity expansion and the development of projects to produce low and no carbon ammonia as part of the global energy transition.

A live webcast of the discussion will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, at www.lsbindustries.com and a replay will be available after the event.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is committed to playing a leadership role in the energy transition through the production of low and no carbon products that build, feed and power the world. The LSB team is dedicated to building a culture of excellence in customer experiences as we currently deliver essential products across the agricultural, industrial, and mining end markets and, in the future, the energy markets. The company manufactures ammonia and ammonia-related products at facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. Additional information about LSB can be found on our website at www.lsbindustries.com.

