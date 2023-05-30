Tenable and Splunk Launch Strategic Partnership to Improve Data-Driven Incident Response

37 minutes ago
Splunk names Tenable its strategic vulnerability management provider

COLUMBIA, Md., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, the Exposure Management company, today announced a strategic partnership with Splunk to enable security teams to better correlate events, take action on flaws and meet compliance standards. The combined power of Tenable's vulnerability management insights with Splunk's log and flow consolidation capabilities simplifies risk prioritization and accelerates threat response, ultimately reducing overall business risk.

Today’s security teams are inundated with thousands of alerts each day from multiple tools and lack complete visibility into their environment. Security teams are stretched thin, making it difficult to analyze and act on every event in the environment. Instead of getting ahead of cyber risk, organizations find themselves in a repeated cycle of responding to potential breaches in progress.

As the leader in exposure management, Tenable provides Splunk customers with full visibility into all assets, and continually assesses those assets for exposures and vulnerabilities, assigning each weakness a Vulnerability Prioritization Rating (VPR). This easy-to-understand prioritization score signifies relative risk to the business. Paired with the log and flow consolidation capabilities provided by Splunk, customers unlock meaningful correlation data and advanced analytics for incident response, enabling them to prioritize and focus security event investigations on the biggest risk, all in one dashboard.

“Together with Tenable, we provide our joint customers the ability to detect, investigate and take action on vulnerabilities to their technology assets,” said Hitu Chawla, GVP, partner strategy and solutions, Splunk. “We’ve launched this partnership with Tenable because of its effective exposure management capabilities and commitment to helping customers understand and reduce business risk.”

“Uniting Splunk’s log and flow consolidation capabilities and Tenable’s visibility and vulnerability data, organizations can respond quickly to actual risk, rather than perceived risk,” said Ray Komar, vice president of technical alliances, Tenable. “With this data at their fingertips, cybersecurity teams can address security incidents faster, freeing up their time to focus on other meaningful initiatives.”

In addition to streamlined vulnerability response workflows, this technology partnership enables organizations to:

  • Detect Accurately - Integrate exposure and asset data for improved visibility and accelerated incident response. Enrich existing event analysis with important vulnerability context.
  • Effectively Prioritize - Focus event investigations on the biggest cyber risks to the business and prioritize remediation based on the likelihood of an attack.
  • Accelerate Time to Value - Improve incident response time by utilizing Tenable vulnerability data into all assets and their vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and unpatched components in a single security and observability platform.

These capabilities are now available for current Tenable and Splunk customers. More information on the Tenable and Splunk partnership, and other Tenable technology partnerships, is available at: https://www.tenable.com/partners/technology

About Tenable
Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

