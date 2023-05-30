ANDOVER, Mass., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation, the leader in high‑performance power modules, enables customers to build world-changing innovations. Doosan Mobility Innovation (Doosan) appeared on the Vicor Powering Innovation podcast to discuss the life-saving applications they support with their hydrogen fuel-cell power pack, which enables drones to fly 5x longer than those utilizing lithium-ion batteries. In the latest episode, Doosan, a Korea-based company, shares a variety of life-saving applications where drones are the hero, serving as first-responders in a number of long-distance rescue missions. Doosan’s technology covers a range of applications, many revolving around humanitarian missions.



Robert Gendron, Corporate Vice President of Product Development for Vicor, hosts Soonsuk Roh, Director of Business Development at Doosan, who shares the innovative technology that integrates fuel-cell technology with high-density power modules to dramatically extend flight time for remote, long-distance missions that would be risky or impossible for humans to attempt.

“Our Vicor Powering Innovation podcast continues to spotlight captivating technological advancements that are changing our world,” said Gendron. “In my conversation with Doosan, we explore their use of hydrogen fuel-cell power packs to power their drones. Soonsuk and his team are focused on leveraging hydrogen fuel cells to enable longer flight times for the drones, which opens up the possibility of supporting a wider variety of applications. They are doing remarkable things today to save lives and help people.”

The Vicor Powering Innovation podcast is available with new episodes released regularly. Listeners can expect to learn about new ideas in electrification, power challenges, creative power architectures and more.

The Vicor Powering Innovation podcast is available to download from all major podcast providers, including Spotify, Apple Music, Google Podcasts and more.

Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. We continuously advance the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of our power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, electric vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense.

Doosan is committed to developing core technologies in collaborative robots, mobile fuel cells, and automated and autonomous heavy equipment and gaining a strong competitive edge in the market.

From large-scale power plants that generate electricity in India to desalination plants that supply clean water to millions of people in the Middle East, construction machines with unrivalled leading position in the North American market, and energy storage systems and fuel cells that show exponential growth in demand, Doosan’s advanced technologies enhance the value of human life for everyone in the world.

By providing clean water and light as well as solutions that can help people build their lives and transform ideas into reality, we aim to create a world filled with opportunities for everyone to unleash their full potential.

