OSLO, Norway, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Wolfson, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present at the TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Event Details:

TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Fireside Chat with Opera : 10:15 A.M. EDT

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com .

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, gaming, Web3 and news products are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download the Opera browser from www.opera.com.

Learn more about Opera at https://investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

