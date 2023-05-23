PharmAbcine Receives IND Approval from the Korean MFDS for Phase I Clinical Trial of Its Novel TIE2 Agonistic Antibody in nAMD

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DAEJEON, South Korea, May 23, 2023

DAEJEON, South Korea, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of next-generation antibody therapeutics, announced today that the Company received IND (Investigational New Drug) approval from the Korean MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) to initiate a Phase I clinical trial of PMC-403, the Company's novel TIE2 agonistic antibody.

PharmAbcineLogo.jpg

The Phase I clinical trial is an open-label, multi-center, single and multiple ascending-dose study to assess safety, tolerability, MTD (maximum tolerated dose), RP2D (recommended phase 2 dose), and as well as clinical efficacy and pharmacokinetics of PMC-403 in subjects with nAMD (neovascular age-related macular degeneration). The study will take place in multiple hospitals in South Korea, including Seoul National University Bundang Hospital.

PMC-403 is a first-in-class antibody that activates TIE2, a receptor specifically expressed in vascular endothelial cells. Once the molecule binds to the receptors, it promotes the normalization and stabilization of pathologically leaky blood vessels. The Company has been developing this asset as a new potential therapeutic drug for neovascular ocular diseases, including AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration), DME (Diabetic Macular Edema), and DR (Diabetic Retinopathy), all of which are the leading causes of blindness.

PharmAbcine already announced that PMC-403, even with its unique mechanism, reduced the size of retinal leakages in both mouse and monkey models comparable to a control group treated with aflibercept, the best-selling anti-VEGF drug in the current market. The Company also reported no safety issues found in multiple dosing groups from IND-enabling studies in April 2022.

"We are pleased to be granted IND approval of PMC-403 for the treatment of nAMD, one of the most prevalent neovascular ocular diseases," said Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine. "PMC-403 marks the world's first TIE2 agonistic antibody being approved for an ophthalmology clinical trial, and we are hopeful that it will be able to provide a new therapeutic option for patients, who do not respond or have become relapsed to the existing anti-VEGF drugs. Our members are eagerly awaiting the start of this important study and start generating encouraging data."

About nAMD

nAMD (neovascular age-related macular degeneration) is an advanced form of macular degeneration, an acquired degeneration of the retina that results in significant central vision loss due to neovascular and non-neovascular damages. It has been known to be the leading cause of AMD-related vision loss.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical stage public company developing next generation IgG based therapeutics to treat cancer, neovascular eye diseases, and vascular related unmet needs.

The Company's main pipeline assets include olinvacimab, the lead asset in clinical stage, and IND-ready preclinical assets with first-in-class potential such as PMC-309 and PMC-403.

Olinvacimab, the Company's lead asset, is undergoing a Phase II trial in combination with MSD's pembrolizumab for mTNBC patients in Australia. The Company entered the Phase II study to reconfirm the encouraging result from Phase Ib olinvacimab-pembrolizumab trial, delivering 50% ORR, 67% DCR, and clean safety profile.

PMC-309, a novel anti-VISTA-antagonizing IgG in pan pH, is an immune checkpoint regulator that targets MDSC (myeloid derived suppressor cells) and M2 macrophages which play pivotal role in maintaining immunosuppressive TME (Tumor Microenvironment).

PMC-403 is a novel TIE2-activating antibody that stabilizes dysfunctional leaky disorganized pathological vessels and can be used for vascular-related eye disease, including wet AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration).

One of other early-stage assets, PMC-005, is an anti-EGFRviii IgG that only binds to EGFRviii expressed on cancer cells and can be applied to various modalities including CAR-T, CAR-NK, CAR-Macrophage, T cell/NK cell engager, and Radio-Immunotherapy

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com or follow on Youtube and Linkedin.

For licensing deals, joint venture, co-development, and collaboration in research or antibody discovery inquiries, please contact:

Business Development Team

E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: +82 70 4279 5100

For investor relations and public relations inquiries, please contact:

IR/PR Team

Sookyoung Shin, Head
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN08235&sd=2023-05-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmabcine-receives-ind-approval-from-the-korean-mfds-for-phase-i-clinical-trial-of-its-novel-tie2-agonistic-antibody-in-namd-301831855.html

SOURCE PharmAbcine

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN08235&Transmission_Id=202305230800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN08235&DateId=20230523
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.