KCI, a subsidiary of Samyang Group, has been awarded a 'Gold Medal' in EcoVadis' ESG Rating, placing the company in the top 5% worldwide.

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, May 23, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KCI Ltd., a subsidiary of Samyang Group specializing in cosmetics and personal care materials, has been awarded 'Gold Medal' status in the 2023 Sustainability Rating from 'EcoVadis,' the world's largest ESG rating organization. This prestigious recognition places KCI among the top 5% companies worldwide.

As a key supplier of materials to L'Oreal, the largest global cosmetics company, KCI has undergone annual assessments by EcoVadis since 2013. In 2017, KCI was awarded a Silver Medal, and the recent Gold Medal reflects the company's continuous efforts and improvement in its ESG system.

KCI places utmost priority on corporate ethics and proactiveness to climate change initiatives across all its divisions and operational activities. The company obtained the 'RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil)' certification in 2016, a consultative body for sustainable palm oil production. In 2019, KCI received ISO14001 (Environmental Management) and ISO45001 (OH&S Management) certifications from the International Organization for Standardization. Since 2021, KCI has been publishing annual Sustainable Management Report to transparently disclose its corporate vision and strategy, financial and non-financial performance, and more to stakeholders.

KCI's sustainability efforts gained recognition from several international organizations, including Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). The company received A-, A-, B- ratings in Climate Change, Water, and Forest, respectively, from CDP. Moreover, KCI joined the UN global compact (UNGC) and Responsible Care (RC) initiatives in 2021 and 2022, resulting in its second Gold Medal from EcoVadis this year.

Looking forward, KCI has announced its policy to further accelerate ESG management by establishing a mid-to-long-term roadmap to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. KCI aims to reduce direct and indirect emissions, including those from its supply chain and partners.

KCI's President, Jinyong Lee, expressed his gratitude for the second Gold Medal award from EcoVadis, calling it a significant recognition of their bona fide ESG management. He added that KCI deeply committed to sustainable management approach that benefit all stakeholders.

A_Gold_Medal_certificate_KCI_awarded_EcoVadis_a_global_ESG.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN01472&sd=2023-05-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kci-a-subsidiary-of-samyang-group-has-been-awarded-a-gold-medal-in-ecovadis-esg-rating-placing-the-company-in-the-top-5-worldwide-301829187.html

SOURCE Samyang Holdings

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN01472&Transmission_Id=202305230830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN01472&DateId=20230523
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.