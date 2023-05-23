Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Hold Its Second Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on July 25, 2023

PASADENA, Calif., May 23, 2023

PASADENA, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced that the company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), in conjunction with the release of its second quarter 2023 operating and financial results. Alexandria will release its operating and financial results after the market closes on Monday, July 24, 2023.

To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 (U.S.) or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The live audio webcast can be accessed on the company's website at http://investor.are.com/webcasts. A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, through 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 and enter access code 6301307.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, Vice President – Strategic Communications, (626) 788-5578, [email protected]

