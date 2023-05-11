FRG ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Investigates the Fairness of Recently Announced Franchise Group, Inc. Transaction with Freedom VCM, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm makes the following announcement to persons or entities who own Franchise Group, Inc. ("Franchise Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRG) common stock:

Our firm has commenced an investigation concerning whether the executives, directors, and controlling stockholders of Franchise Group have harmed stockholders by causing the Company to agree to the Merger, and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

On May 11, 2023, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger") with Freedom VCM, Inc. ("Freedom"), a consortium that includes Franchise Group's CEO Brian Kahn, B. Riley Financial, and Irradiant Partners. As a result of the Merger, Franchise Group stockholders are anticipated to receive only $30.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Franchise Group.

Learn more about The Klein Law Firm's investigation, visit:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/mna/franchise-group-inc-merger-investigation-form

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

