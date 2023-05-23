Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Named Marketing Partner of the Year 2022 in North America by Veeam

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 23, 2023

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected as the 2022 Marketing Partner of the Year in North America by Veeam® Software, the leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery. The Veeam Marketing Partner of the Year award recognizes the Veeam ProPartner who most consistently leverages Veeam's marketing engine to deliver effective campaigns that build pipeline, generate leads and close deals.

Converge_Technology_Solutions_Corp__Converge_Technology_Solution.jpg

The Veeam Partner of the Year awards are held annually to reward the outstanding success and the commitment of Veeam ProPartner Value-Added Resellers (VAR) and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners. With a 100 percent channel ecosystem, Veeam recognizes partners who have not only demonstrated success providing Veeam solutions to joint customers, but who have also surpassed expectations in delivering industry-leading solutions and services that keep businesses running. Winners were celebrated during VeeamON 2023, the community event for data recovery experts of the year, taking place in Miami, FL May 22 – 24.

"Business leaders are facing increased challenges in this era of heightened cyber-attacks and ransomware," said Kevin Rooney, Vice President of Americas Channel at Veeam. "We believe the combination of great technology and strong partnerships is what can help organizations protect themselves from these threats and, if the worst happens, enable them to rapidly recover and keep their business running. I'm extremely proud of our 2022 Veeam Partner of the Year Award winners and am excited to celebrate their achievements this week as part of VeeamON 2023."

"Converge is excited to be named Veeam's Marketing Partner of the Year," stated John Teltsch, CRO of Converge. "Converge's Marketing team excels at fostering our partner relationships and managing the opportunities available to us through partner programs. We're proud of our team's work in building campaigns that align with Veeam's partner strategy and look forward to continued success in 2023."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO07796&sd=2023-05-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/converge-technology-solutions-corp-named-marketing-partner-of-the-year-2022-in-north-america-by-veeam-301832035.html

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO07796&Transmission_Id=202305230830PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO07796&DateId=20230523
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.