Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KATY, Texas, May 23, 2023

KATY, Texas, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

AcademySportsOutdoors_FirstStore_Logo.jpg

Academy will host a live conference call that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Participants interested in accessing the live call can dial 1-877-407-3982 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6780 (International). The conference passcode is 13738834. A webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's website at investors.academy.com. To listen to the call, please dial in or access the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering passcode 13738834.

A replay of the webcast will be archived at investors.academy.com for approximately 30 days.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 269 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Media inquiries:
Elise Hasbrook, Vice President Communications
281.253.8200
[email protected]

Investor inquiries:
Matt Hodges, Vice President Investor Relations
281.646.5362
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA06030&sd=2023-05-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-sports--outdoors-announces-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-results-conference-call-301831287.html

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA06030&Transmission_Id=202305230855PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA06030&DateId=20230523
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.