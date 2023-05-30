Detroit, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (:DTE) today named two new leaders of its electric and natural gas companies.

Inderpal Deol was named vice president, Energy Supply, and Henry (HJ) Decker was named vice president, Gas Sales & Supply.

“At DTE, we’re transforming to deliver customers a more reliable, modern grid using the right balance of energy sources that make the most sense for Michigan. Both Inderpal and Henry have a deep history with our company and will play critical roles as we accelerate our efforts to generate cleaner, more affordable energy,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE chairman and CEO. “The strength of DTE is and continues to be our people, and I’m proud to have such talented and dedicated team members who have a passion to serve our customers and inspire innovation.”

Deol joined DTE in 2006 and has served in a variety of leadership positions supporting electric operations. Her new role will oversee the operation and maintenance of the company’s non-nuclear electric generation facilities, including renewable energy operations, the company’s state-of-the-art Blue Water Energy Center and the two-remaining coal-fired power plants. She is also responsible for engineering and capital projects, North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Compliance, and Security Governance organizations within the Energy Supply business unit.

Deol earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Wayne State University, holds a Master of Science degree in engineering management and product development from the University of Detroit Mercy, and received an Executive Master of Business Degree from Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. She is also a Certified Lean 6-Sigma Black Belt. She is an executive committee member of the Sikh Foundation and has served on the board of trustees for the Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Deol replaces Ben Felton, senior vice president, Energy Supply, who led DTE’s ongoing transformation to cleaner, more reliable and affordable energy for customers. Felton recently left the company to pursue a new opportunity.

Decker, a 10-year veteran of DTE, is now responsible for overseeing the organization and operations that deliver natural gas to DTE’s customers. He also will lead the sales and marketing efforts in delivering gas and related services to all customers, from residential through large industrial, including the sale of wholesale storage and transportation services to large, independent customers.

Decker holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration degree from Carnegie Mellon University. He is passionate about investing in his local community and serves as Treasurer for the United Way of Washtenaw County. Decker also is a board member of The Midwest Independent Retailers Foundation and the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America.

Decker replaces Robert Feldmann, vice president, Gas Sales & Supply, who retired in April. Feldman was instrumental in driving customer excellence and significant business growth at DTE for 15 years.

