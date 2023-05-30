TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, proudly announces it has been selected as the 2022 Distributor of the Year byVeeam%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Software, the leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery.

“We are honored to be recognized by Veeam for our successful partnership in North America over the past year,” said Stacy Nethercoat, EVP of Advanced Solutions at TD SYNNEX. “TD SYNNEX is committed to working with vendors like Veeam to unite IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future.”

The awards are held annually to reward the outstanding success and the commitment of Veeam ProPartner Value-Added Resellers (VAR) and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners. With a 100 percent channel ecosystem, Veeam recognizes partners who have not only demonstrated success providing Veeam solutions to joint customers, but who have also surpassed expectations in delivering industry-leading solutions and services that keep businesses running. Winners were celebrated during VeeamON 2023, the community event for data recovery experts of the year, taking place in Miami, FL May 22 – 24.

TD SYNNEX was recognized as Distributor of the Year, North America. Veeam presents this award to the distributor who uncovers the highest number of suitable partners in the backup, recovery and data management space, offers those partners the expertise they need to sell Veeam solutions and works jointly with Veeam to build a channel-enablement strategy to give those partners the expertise they need to sell.

“Business leaders are facing increased challenges in this era of heightened cyber-attacks and ransomware,” said Kevin Rooney, vice president of Americas channel at Veeam. “We believe the combination of great technology and strong partnerships is what can help organizations protect themselves from these threats and, if the worst happens, enable them to rapidly recover and keep their business running. I’m extremely proud of our 2022 Veeam Partner of the Year Award winners and am excited to celebrate their achievements this week as part of VeeamON 2023.”

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2023 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005256/en/