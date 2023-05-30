Cradlepoint Survey Reveals the Power of Connectivity in Boosting U.S. Business Growth

Responses show cellular connectivity improvements are paramount in addressing the digital divide, supporting sustainability efforts and driving enterprise growth

BOISE, Idaho, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, has published the findings from its global The State of Connectivity survey in cooperation with Censuswide. According to the report, 70% of U.S. organizations have been financially impacted by the loss of connectivity in the last year, with 30% citing a negative impact to their brand reputation.

Businesses across the globe have experienced significant changes that have required business leaders to quickly adapt and become more resilient; from a global pandemic to inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions and climate change. Business leaders are looking for improvements in connectivity to address these unexpected changes and navigate this new environment. Survey respondents agree, with 96% of C-suite level executives believing that good connectivity would make their company more resilient to unexpected changes. This highlights how connectivity is paramount to business resilience, as well as how key decision makers are placing it as a high priority for the modern enterprise.

Adequate connectivity isn’t just crucial for an organization’s resilience. Respondents also believe in connectivity as fundamental element in addressing access inequalities across industries. The State of Connectivity survey found that more than 90% of organizations think free connectivity will address the digital divide and eliminate disparities in various verticals including education, healthcare, business, and government. Furthermore, and with a long-term impact on businesses, 90% of those surveyed agree that access to connectivity is essential to developing the skills required for the modern economy. In addition to this, 75% of respondents agree that rural areas are currently being negatively impacted by lack of connectivity when it comes to medical innovation.

Lastly, and having an impact across businesses and society, 62% of business leaders agreed that poor connectivity held back their sustainability projects in the last 12 months. The good news is that 93% of C-Level executives are considering IoT implementation to make their offices more energy efficient.

In response to the survey, Todd Krautkremer, chief marketing officer at Cradlepoint, stated “The data included in the report underscores how vital adequate connectivity is for many aspects of business today. It illustrates that enterprises desire to be agile and withstand unexpected changes, progress on sustainability goals, and, perhaps above all, eliminate unplanned downtime, which costs them dearly in terms of customer and brand impact.”

State of Connectivity is based on the findings of Censuswide research of over 5,000 respondents across the UK, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Canada, and Australia. US only data is based on a sample size of 500. Respondents were business owners, C-level executives or senior managers at businesses with over 250 employees; all were technology decision-makers.

Vertical sectors polled in this report included: Building, Arts & Culture, Education, Finance, Healthcare, HR, IT & Telecoms, Legal, Manufacturing & Utilities, Retail, Catering & Leisure, Travel and Transport, Government, First Responders, Public Transportation, Automotive, Building Management, Supply Chain & Logistics, Maritime, and Agriculture.

About Cradlepoint
Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results — anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters — controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloud™. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson ( ERIC) and part of their Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com

Contact
Marissa Kelly
Highwire PR
[email protected]
631-559-4725

