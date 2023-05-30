Dynatrace Expands Collaboration with Red Hat, Launches New Integration Capabilities for Event-Driven Ansible

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced new integration capabilities for Event-Driven Ansible from Red+Hat. As a result, customers using Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform can integrate AI-powered insights and action from Dynatrace with Event-Driven Ansible to automate a broader range of DevSecOps use cases, including closed-loop problem and security remediation, application healing, and incident response. This helps platform engineering, DevOps, and security teams mature their automation practices and deliver flawless and secure digital experiences for their customers.

“We developed Event-Driven Ansible with the entire automation ecosystem in mind. Our goal is to make it easier to integrate valuable management systems with their established Ansible investments,” said Richard Henshall, Head of Product Management, Ansible, Red Hat. “Making solution integrations like the Dynatrace platform available for Event-Driven Ansible enables our customers to more quickly and efficiently use automation to simplify their Day 2 operations goals for improved efficiency and faster innovation.”

“Dynatrace turns data into answers and action with industry-leading solutions,” said Stefan Greifeneder, VP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “Using Dynatrace with Event-Driven Ansible exemplifies this commitment. By extending Dynatrace’s precise, AI-powered answers to Ansible Automation Platform, our customers can drive greater operational efficiencies while boosting their digital services’ performance, reliability, and security.”

The Dynatrace integration capabilities will be available to customers via the Red Hat Ansible+Certified+Content+Collection within 90 days of this announcement. To learn more about how many of the world’s leading organizations, including Porsche+Informatik and Abercrombie+%26amp%3B+Fitch, use Dynatrace and Red Hat to speed innovation and deliver better business outcomes, visit the Dynatrace+website.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you.

Red Hat Disclaimers

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, and Ansible are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

