Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced new integration capabilities for Event-Driven Ansible from Red+Hat. As a result, customers using Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform can integrate AI-powered insights and action from Dynatrace with Event-Driven Ansible to automate a broader range of DevSecOps use cases, including closed-loop problem and security remediation, application healing, and incident response. This helps platform engineering, DevOps, and security teams mature their automation practices and deliver flawless and secure digital experiences for their customers.

“We developed Event-Driven Ansible with the entire automation ecosystem in mind. Our goal is to make it easier to integrate valuable management systems with their established Ansible investments,” said Richard Henshall, Head of Product Management, Ansible, Red Hat. “Making solution integrations like the Dynatrace platform available for Event-Driven Ansible enables our customers to more quickly and efficiently use automation to simplify their Day 2 operations goals for improved efficiency and faster innovation.”

“Dynatrace turns data into answers and action with industry-leading solutions,” said Stefan Greifeneder, VP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “Using Dynatrace with Event-Driven Ansible exemplifies this commitment. By extending Dynatrace’s precise, AI-powered answers to Ansible Automation Platform, our customers can drive greater operational efficiencies while boosting their digital services’ performance, reliability, and security.”

The Dynatrace integration capabilities will be available to customers via the Red Hat Ansible+Certified+Content+Collection within 90 days of this announcement. To learn more about how many of the world’s leading organizations, including Porsche+Informatik and Abercrombie+%26amp%3B+Fitch, use Dynatrace and Red Hat to speed innovation and deliver better business outcomes, visit the Dynatrace+website.

