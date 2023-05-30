The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), will host its in-person Cyber%3A+Prepare%2C+Prevent%2C+Mitigate%2C+Restore%26reg%3B symposium today, May 23, in Charlotte. The event is part of a national series that promotes dialogue and education around helping businesses prepare for, and respond to, cyber incidents.

“As cyberattacks become more frequent and sophisticated, it’s essential that companies make a concerted effort to manage these threats,” said Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers. “A recent Travelers survey found that only 29% of Charlotte businesses are cyber conscious. We look forward to convening thought leaders in this space to help provide valuable cyber resources to agents, brokers and the broader community.”

The event, which will be held at the Harris Conference Center, runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET. It features a panel moderated by Woodward, as well as opening remarks from Mike Arriola, District Director of the North Carolina District Office for the U.S. Small Business Administration, and a keynote address from panelist Jay Gamble, Regional Director of Region 4 at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Other speakers include Tim Francis, Vice President, Enterprise Cyber Lead at Travelers, and Jennifer Coughlin, Partner at Mullen Coughlin.

“In this current threat landscape, leaders at every level must help foster a culture of cyber awareness and resilience throughout their organizations,” said Gamble. “By training employees on cyber best practices and creating response plans, businesses can be better protected when a cyberattack occurs.”

Travelers Institute events are free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can register here. For more information, visit Travelers.com%2FTravelers-Institute.

About the Travelers Institute

The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers’ senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers’ underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005540/en/