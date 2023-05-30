Samsara+Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced an integration with Simply Fuel Solutions, an E.J. Ward Company. Customers can now view real-time insights from Samsara alongside the rest of their fuel management data in E.J. Ward’s Fuel Interface to better monitor fuel usage, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005387/en/

Samsara Integrates with Simply Fuel Solutions, an E.J. Ward Company (Graphic: Business Wire)

E.J.+Ward%2C+Inc., an existing Samsara reseller, has been at the forefront of fuel management technology development for nearly fifty years. They are the only fuel management company to offer a fully automated and completely integrated overview of the fuel storage tank, fuel dispensers, vehicle telematics, and electric vehicle chargers. As a result, E.J. Ward’s solutions provide accountability and security of fuel usage and significant cost savings for both public and private sector fleets.

“We are extremely pleased with the Samsara relationship and the collective efforts both teams have put forth to ensure our mutual customers have the most stable, cutting-edge technology to optimally manage their fleets,” said Robert Kettyle, COO at E.J. Ward, Inc.

With this integration, customers can connect vehicle identification and diagnostic data from Samsara Vehicle Gateways into their cloud-based, Ward Fuel View software for a more holistic, contextual view of their fuel management operation. As a result, fleet managers gain a more accurate assessment of fuel expenses and can improve efficiency at scale. This is especially important within the public sector, where constituent transparency is top of mind.

Samsara has become a system of record for tens of thousands of customers. By harnessing IoT data from vehicles, facilities, and heavy equipment, Samsara’s integrated platform provides actionable insights to run safer, more efficient, and more sustainable operations. Streamlined data sharing made possible by Samsara’s open API allows organizations to connect their most critical third-party applications and work from a single source of truth.

“As operations become increasingly connected, it brings an opportunity for major digital transformation. However, it can also lead to a data overload that’s difficult to make sense of,” explained Ursula Worth, Vice President of Channel Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Samsara. “This is what fuels our commitment to Samsara’s open ecosystem of integrations. By enabling customers with insights from our platform across other systems, we’re able to maximize impact.”

Samsara’s integration with Simply Fuel Solutions, an E.J. Ward company, is now available to customers across North America. Learn more on the Samsara+App+Marketplace.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About E.J. Ward, Inc.

Since 1974, E.J. Ward, Inc. has been the industry leader, and at the forefront of American made automated fuel management and Internet of Things (IoT) technology development, ensuring accountability and security of fuel usage by public and private fleets, in all sectors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005387/en/