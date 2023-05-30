8x8%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that 8x8+Contact+Center has won TrustRadius 2023 Top Rated Awards in the categories of Contact Center and Call Center Workforce Optimization. In addition, 8x8+Work received Top Rated Awards in the VoIP and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) categories.

Awarded by TrustRadius, one of the most trusted B2B technology decisioning platforms, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards are the most prestigious prize in technology due to the results being solely based on customer sentiment and reviews. To win a Top Rated award, products must have ten or more TrustRadius reviews from the past year, have received a score of 7.5 or higher from customers, and earn at least 0.5% of site traffic in their category. Top Rated awards are based entirely on reviews, with no paid placement or analyst opinion included.

“We pride ourselves on the products and services we provide our customers and the relationships we’ve built with them along the way, so it is a true honor to win an award based solely on customer feedback,” said Walt Weisner, Chief Customer Officer at 8x8, Inc. “These awards highlight our commitment to being a customer obsessed company. We take pride in providing our customers with the highest level of service as well as helping these organizations deliver excellent customer experiences with 8x8 Contact Center.”

8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 Work are delivered through the 8x8+XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, which includes cloud contact+center, business+phone, video+meetings, team+chat, and SMS capabilities. 8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8+eXperience+Communications+Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability with financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005417/en/