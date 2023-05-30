Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, welcomes Anne Fitzpatrick Donahue as its new regional managing director responsible for the New York office. Paulina Mejia, who previously managed the New York office, will transition into a new role as national fiduciary counsel, where she will serve the firm’s largest clients, as well as clients with the most complex needs. Ms. Mejia will report to Gail E. Cohen, chair of Fiduciary Trust International’s board of directors and general trust counsel, and will also be responsible for attorney outreach.

“Paulina is an outstanding attorney and leader who understands the nuances involved in servicing ultra-high-net-worth clients and families with assets and businesses in multiple countries,” said Ms. Cohen. “In today’s ever-shifting environment, we remain committed to ensuring our clients receive services and advice that are tailored to their specific circumstances. Paulina’s contacts and standing in the legal community will be highly accretive as we continue working closely with clients to build customized solutions for their wealth planning needs and financial goals.”

Ms. Donahue will assume Ms. Mejia’s leadership of Fiduciary Trust International’s New York office, and will report to Gene Todd, executive vice president and head of regional markets. She was most recently senior managing director at Northern Trust, where she was based in the firm’s New York and Connecticut office and led one of its two Greater New York teams. Prior to Northern Trust, Ms. Donahue was senior vice president and regional manager of People’s United Bank in New York. Earlier in her career, Ms. Donahue served as senior vice president and market leader for U.S. Bank, where she spearheaded the launch of U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management in the Tri-State Area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut).

“Anne brings more than 30 years of experience helping clients craft comprehensive and customized financial plans that meet their personal and complex goals,” said Mr. Todd. “She is also an impressive leader who has managed large teams with diverse talent in the Greater New York marketplace. We look forward to working with her as we continue to strengthen our footprint in this vital region.”

“Fiduciary Trust International has been empowering multiple generations of clients to achieve financial peace of mind for more than 90 years,” said Ms. Donahue. “The depth and breadth of this organization’s resources and capabilities, and its many longstanding relationships with ultra- and high-net-worth clients, create opportunities for ongoing growth across Greater New York.”

Ms. Donahue, a Certified Financial Planner™, received her MBA in international finance and economics from New York University and her BA in economics and French from Providence College. She serves on the board of trustees for The Heisman® Trophy Trust, and is a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. Ms. Donahue is also on the Advisory Board for the Apostles of the Sacred Heart in Hamden, CT, and vice president of Quaker Hill Country Club in Pawling, NY.

Ms. Mejia has over 20 years of trusts and estates practice and advisory experience, and is a member of Fiduciary Trust’s management and operating committees. She also serves on Fiduciary Trust Company of Delaware’s board. Ms. Mejia is a member of the American Bar Association’s Section of Real Property, Trust and Estate Law, and is co-vice chair of the Emotional & Psychological Issues in Estate Planning Committee of the Non-Tax Estate Planning Considerations Group. In addition, she is a member of New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s Planned Giving Advisory Council.

Ms. Mejia graduated, magna cum laude, with a BA from Boston College and received her JD from Boston College Law School.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $87 billion in assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2022, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of April 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

