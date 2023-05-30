IZEA Named a 2023 Great Place To Work

Certification Spotlights IZEA’s Commitment to Fostering a Positive Company Culture

Orlando, Florida, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ( IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that the company has earned the 2023 Great Place To Work® Certification™, by Great Place To Work®. The award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at IZEA. The survey found that 95% of employees feel welcomed upon joining the company and that 84% say IZEA is a great place to work compared to the national average of 57%.

"This certification is a testament to our dedication to making IZEA a positive and inclusive workplace for all of our employees," said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “We take pride in ensuring all IZEAns feel welcomed, appreciated, and supported from day one. The more we invest in our people, the more our people invest in our company, cultivating a truly people-centric culture.”

IZEA provides a modern, virtual workplace that welcomes people from diverse backgrounds and viewpoints, and places value on action and results. In the last year, IZEA expanded its paid parental leave program allowing full-time employees to take up to 16 weeks off to welcome a new child into their family — whether by birth, adoption, fostering, or surrogacy. In March, IZEA won a Comparably Award for Best Company Outlook 2023. In 2022, IZEA won a Comparably Award in each of the following categories: Best CEO, Best Company Perks & Benefits, Best Company Work-Life Balance, Best Career Growth, and Best Leadership Teams.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

If you are passionate about influencer marketing and platforms that facilitate brand/influencer collaborations, apply to join #TeamIZEA at izea.com/company/careers. Follow IZEA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/izea.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company is a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

About Great Place To Work® Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

