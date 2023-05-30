Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has announced Stephanie Green as South Florida region president.

As region president, Green is responsible for the growth and strategic direction of the Bank’s commercial, wealth and asset management, business banking and treasury management businesses.

“I’m excited to lead the South Florida regional team as we work to meet or exceed the needs of clients in this fast-growing market,” Green said. “We have a tremendous opportunity to positively impact the lives of those we serve and the communities in which we live. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Green has spent her career with Fifth Third, having progressed through multiple leadership positions in retail, business banking, human capital, mortgage and wealth and asset management. She most recently was managing director, Fifth Third Private Bank, in the Bank’s Central Ohio region. Over the last 30-plus years, Green has built and sustained quality relationships with clients, employees and communities. She has a track record of performance, accountability and business development – and of recruiting and cultivating talent.

“Stephanie’s experience across a broad spectrum of business and functional areas is good news for the region,” said Kris Garrett, group regional president and head, wealth and asset management. "She has the expertise, the relationship skills and the strategic vision to continue the growth trajectory Fifth Third has enjoyed in the region, and to build upon it."

Fifth Third South Florida has 76 full-service banking centers and more than 550 employees.

