Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that management will participate in the following investor events:

  • The Wells Fargo Bus Tour in San Diego, CA, on June 1, 2023, with a fireside chat at 11:40am PT
  • The Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on June 7, 2023, with a fireside chat at 11:00am ET
  • The Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, CA, on June 14, 2023, with a fireside chat at 2:00pm PT

If available, webcasts of the conference presentations and archived recordings will be accessible from the Investor+Relations+Section of the Company’s website.

Inducement Awards Granted

As an inducement material to accepting employment with the Company, and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), ATEC today announced that the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors has approved aggregate grants to eighteen new employees (who are not executive officers) of, collectively, 123,446 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) under the Company’s 2016 Employment Inducement Award Plan. Of those RSUs, 8,881 will vest in equal annual installments on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date, 57,444 will vest in equal annual installments on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, and 57,444 will "cliff" vest in full on the third anniversary of the grant date provided, in each instance, that the recipient remains continuously employed by ATEC as of such vesting date. In addition, the RSUs will vest fully upon a change of control of ATEC.

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation MachineTM is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to be the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005175/en/

