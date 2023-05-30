Elixir, a pharmacy benefit management company owned by Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD), has announced details of the next release of its Laker Software technology platform. The upcoming enhancements include new automated workflows, a customer service tool and modernization of the user interface.

"Already a leader in the industry, Laker Software is going from good to great,” said Jeff Mallad, VP, PBM Technology Sales for Elixir. "Elixir’s technology platform is one of the fastest and most reliable pharmacy claims systems available—and it’s about to become turbo-charged! We’re modernizing the future of pharmacy benefits to support our customers’ business growth, the digital world and cost reduction.”

The upgrade will include a range of advanced functionalities that are designed to help customers better manage their pharmacy claims adjudication data and streamline workflows. The new features will allow users to access and share data more efficiently, collaborate more effectively, and improve productivity.

For more than 20 years, the Laker Software platform has been a leading technology solution and one of only a few that can manage multiple lines of business including:

Medicare, Medicaid and Exchange

Commercial payers

Adjudication and claims processing for 340B pharmacies

Prescription savings card programs

Workers’ compensation

Built on a resilient, scalable architecture, the Laker Software platform is a 100% virtualized environment. The platform processes millions of paid claims per year and is SOC 1 Type 2 certified. It has multiple levels of data security and redundant backup systems. Laker Software provides a full set of robust capabilities, including:

Claims Processing/Adjudication

Call Center

Plan Set Up

Eligibility

Accumulator

Accounts Payable/Receivable

Prior Authorization

Reporting

Customers will begin to beta test some of the platform’s newest features shortly, and other enhancements will follow as the next generation of Laker Software evolves. Customers can expect to see improvements in cost reduction due to automation, solutions for improved plan design and channel management, and advanced analytics and statistical analyses. This is in addition to a cloud-based infrastructure and redesigned user interface, allowing for even more flexibility and a better customer experience.

"Elixir is committed to investing in innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the pharmacy benefits industry,” said Mallad. “In addition to our Laker platform, customers can rely on our full suite of pharmacy benefit services to custom design their ideal solution. We support your business, enable your growth and help you succeed in every segment of the pharmacy lifecycle."

To learn more, visit laker.elixirsolutions.com.

About Elixir:

Elixir, a fully owned subsidiary of Rite Aid Corporation, is a pharmacy services provider that offers pharmacy benefit management services, Medicare-approved prescription drug plans, mail and specialty pharmacy solutions, and prescription discount programs. With the unique ability to optimize the full pharmacy care experience, Elixir is crafting solutions for today’s pharmacy benefits challenges. For more information, visit elixirsolutions.com.

About Rite Aid Corporation:

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

