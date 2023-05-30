The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today announced David Gordon, President, and Matthew Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference to be held June 6-8, 2023 in New York City, NY. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 6 th , at 10:15 a.m. ET and host investor meetings.

, at 10:15 a.m. ET and host investor meetings. Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference to be held virtually June 12-14, 2023. Management will participate in investor meetings on Wednesday, June 14th.

The fireside chat will be webcast on the Company’s website at investors.thecheesecakefactory.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their Baird or Oppenheimer sales representative.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 318 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 30 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2023, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the tenth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

