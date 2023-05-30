Financial advisors Lauren Salas, CFP®, and Jan Klein recently joined the branch channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from Morgan Stanley with $154 million in assets. The team was attracted to the firm’s strong reputation for fostering a supportive community and client-first culture. Salas and Klein are joined by Registered Client Service Associate Ashley Leopold, Ameriprise Complex Director Daniel Landrau and Ameriprise Associate Branch Manager Ross Cammarata who support the team. They are based in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

In 2022, a trusted friend suggested the duo consider joining Ameriprise. After a visit to the company’s headquarters in Minneapolis, Salas and Klein were confident that Ameriprise was the right fit for them and their clients. “Leaders took the time to get to know us and our practice. It was clear, we wouldn’t just be a number,” said Salas.

“We were blown away by the welcoming culture at Ameriprise and we were impressed by every person we met, top to bottom,” said Klein. “Now that we’re a few weeks into our transition, we can confidently say that everything we were told, is true. Leaders, corporate employees, and fellow advisors all truly seem to care and take the time to support us – we’ve never experienced anything quite like it before.”

“Our branch office is an encouraging and welcoming work environment,” added Salas. “It’s truly a collaborative, team approach where everyone wants to see us succeed.”

“Fostering deep relationships with clients is most important to us,” said Klein. “When we saw how Ameriprise shares our client-centric philosophy, it all felt right. Down to the details – such as the customization of client-facing technology and client appreciation events.”

“We are excited to welcome Lauren, Jan, their clients and staff to Ameriprise,” said Timari Robison, Ameriprise National Women’s Recruiting Director. “They exemplify the best of what it means to be an Ameriprise advisor, which is to compassionately and comprehensively provide clients the advice they need to feel confident about their future.”

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 Nine out of ten advisors who joined Ameriprise say the firm’s technology, financial planning capabilities and ability to acquire clients is better than their previous firm.2 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com%2Fwhy.

At Ameriprise+Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors3, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

