SEALSQ and Inventec Appliances Showcase Thermostat IoT Devices with Matter Security at Computex

GENEVA – May 23, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and semiconductors company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary SEALSQ Corp. ( LAES) and Inventec Appliances (Jiangning) Corporation (“Inventec Appliances”), a leader in smart terminal and IoT device solutions, will demonstrate a Thermostat IoT turnkey platform with Device Attestation Certificate for Matter.

“SEALSQ’s INeS platform enables Inventec Appliances to offer features like faster connection to a Matter ecosystem for the devices they manufacture. Additionally, it provides higher flexibility for OEMs to manage certificates at design and manufacturing stages,” said David Khalifa, VP of Global Sales for WISeKey.

“Inventec Appliances is pleased to cooperate with SEALSQ in taking IoT devices to the next level,” said Yong-Cai Bian, Vice President at Inventec Appliances. “The combination of Inventec Appliances’ Thermostat and SEALSQ’s PKI services provides OEM’s with ready-to-use Matter-trusted products.”

The growing adoption of Matter standard for the smart home industry will greatly improve interoperability between devices and security-by-design in the smart home industry, creating a more efficient and safer experience for consumers. This is in full alignment with SEALSQ’s mission to contribute in building a safer connected world, as described on SEALSQ Device Attestation for Matter .

Matter participants may gain the following benefits by partnering with SEALSQ:

Reducing time-to-market in achieving Matter compliance.

Reducing costs of technology, maintenance, staffing and ongoing compliance.

Enjoying more flexible deployment options, including on-premises, hosted or batch issuance.

Simplifying management of device attestation certificates and product attestation intermediates through SEALSQ INeS CMS Platform for IoT.

Gaining efficiency using a scalable platform to sign and secure device updates.





Matter, an industry-led effort of the CSA, brings together the world’s leading manufacturers and service providers to achieve secure, reliable and seamless use of smart home devices. Matter enables IP-based networking and communication across smart home devices, mobile applications and smart home ecosystems. Matter devices offer consumers assurances of secure use through a consortium-led standard for authenticating device identity that only allows Matter-certified devices to connect to the network. Device attestation process allows existing Matter devices to locally confirm new ones when recognized by the local network, and quickly remove non-compliant devices when needed.

The platform is on display at Computex with SEALSQ’s booth (Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, InnoVEX Q0716).

About Inventec Appliances (Jiangning) Corporation

Inventec Appliances (Jiangning) Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of wire and wireless communication, and digital accessory products in Taiwan and internationally.

Regarding Inventec Appliances (Jiangning) Corp.’s AIoT (Intelligent Networking, AI+IoT) products will include smart homes, smart machines, smart wearable devices, and so on. To focus AIoT trend, we solely make the linkage integrations between terminals and platforms through complementary competitive hardware and software resources. We will promote AIoT based technology to business on a large scale, in the meantime, we also invest in sustainable advantages in collaborative research and development for a new technology life. AIoT (Intelligent Networking, AI+IoT) products from IAC include smart speakers, smart wearable devices, smart bio-detection devices, and so on. Focusing on AIoT trends, we try our best to do comprehensive integration of hardware and software resources, promoting the application of AIoT based technology to business on a large scale. Furthermore, we also make investments in collaborative research and development of new technologies.

https://www.iac.com.tw/en/home/

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ is a wholly owned subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, visit www.sealsq.com

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FInSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.