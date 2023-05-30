Rebecca Smith, a resident of Chicago, will be sporting a new ride – a luxury Genesis G70 sedan – she won at work recently.

Roderick Mullen, Sales Director for Cintas First Aid & Safety division’s North Central Region, celebrates after one of the Sales Representatives in his region – Rebecca Smith (in the picture in his hand) – won a brand-new car through the company’s Sunrise Bowl customer awareness campaign. Mullen was participating in the event’s grand-prize ceremony on Smith’s behalf as she was on a pre-scheduled European vacation and unable to attend the event at Cintas’ corporate headquarters in Mason, Ohio, on Friday, May 19. Shortly after the event concluded, Mullen connected with Smith on the phone to let her know about her win. (Photo: Business Wire)

Smith, a Sales Representative for Cintas+Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS), was one of 20 finalists in the Sunrise Bowl, an internal competition that took place from February 1 through March 31 across the U.S. and Canada. The finalists won an all-expense paid trip to the Cincinnati area to visit Cintas’ corporate headquarters through a program to increase customer awareness about Cintas’ automated external defibrillator (AED) and emergency eyewash services.

The trip to Cintas’ corporate headquarters also included a grand-prize ceremony where Smith was among 20 lucky finalists vying for the brand-new Genesis Luxury G70.

Smith was the only finalist who was unable to join the finalists at the event, however. She was out of the country on a pre-scheduled vacation, and she was represented on stage by Cintas First Aid & Safety North Central Region Sales Director Roderick Mullen.

“This is such an incredible opportunity,” said Smith. “I am so happy and blessed to win this new car! Thank you to all my fellow partners that helped make this possible and a huge thank you to Cintas. I couldn’t be more appreciative!”

Mullen connected with Smith on the phone following the conclusion of the event and relayed the news of her win to her. In the near future, the car will be formally delivered to Smith at her Chicago-area Cintas First Aid & Safety location.

“Our finalists were so enthusiastic about the opportunity to win a great prize and visit us here at our corporate headquarters, and their excitement during their grand-prize trip clearly indicated how much this meant to them,” said Mark Carter, Cintas First Aid & Safety President and COO. “Our employee-partners are incredibly passionate about the importance of having an AED and emergency eyewash stations available, and people trained to use them, in case there is ever an emergency. Being prepared is so important, and I am incredibly proud to provide these products and services to workplaces because nothing is more important to a business than the health and safety of their employees and customers.”

About the Sunrise Bowl

Each Cintas Service Sales Representative, Business Development Representative, Sales Representative, Account Executive, and Eyewash Service Representative in the U.S. and Canada had the opportunity to participate in the sales contest. Those representatives with the highest sales volumes earned a spot among the 20 content finalists. The program ran between February 1-March 31, 2023.

The 20 finalists were flown into the Cincinnati area on Thursday-Friday, May 18-19, 2023, for the two-day, grand-prize event at Cintas’ corporate headquarters in Mason, Ohio.

While in the Cincinnati area, the finalists received a tour of Cintas’ company headquarters; dinner and breakfast with Cintas corporate leaders; a tour of the state-of-the-art distribution center in Middletown; a meeting with representatives from AED vendors Defibtech, Radians, and ZOLL; and attended presentations from Cintas President and CEO Todd Schneider and Executive Vice President and CFO Mike Hansen.

After the grand-prize event, each finalist selected a raffle ball from the drum displayed on stage. One of the raffle balls included a ticket for the grand prize: a brand-new Genesis Luxury G70 sedan, which was on-site at the event.

After a countdown, the finalists opened their raffle balls at once. Mullen drew the winning raffle ball on behalf of Smith and celebrated with the rest of the finalists.

Sunrise Bowl Finalists

The 20 finalists who were eligible for Cintas’ 2023 Sunrise Bowl were:

Clyde Alvarez – Service Sales Representative, Loc. 343, Elk Grove Village, Ill.

David Bell – Business Development Representative, Loc. 0F72, Norcross, Ga.

Travis Burley – Service Sales Representative, Loc. G46, Chester, Va.

Gerardo Campos – Sales Representative, Loc. 069P, Ontario, Calif.

Jake Carpenter – Service Sales Representative, Loc. G44, Columbus, Ohio

Glenn Chandler – Service Sales Representative, Loc. 779, Woburn, Mass.

Tommy Combs – Service Sales Representative, Loc. 388, Indianapolis, Ind.

Luke Duffy – Service Sales Representative, Loc. 484, Houston, Texas

Eric Harrison – Business Development Representative, Loc. 388, Indianapolis, Ind.

Steve Jones – Account Executive, Loc. 98H, Woodridge, Ill.

Bill Knight – Service Sales Representative, Loc. 98H, Woodridge, Ill.

Travon Long – Service Sales Representative, Loc. 263, Baton Rouge, La.

Leslie Macon – Service Sales Representative, Loc. 98H, Woodridge, Ill.

Justin Sanchez – Service Sales Representative, Loc. 69P, Ontario, Calif.

Jennifer Shine – Service Sales Representative, Loc. 56F, Aiea, Hawaii

Rebecca Smith – Sales Representative, Loc. 343, Chicago, Ill.

Shawn Smith – Service Sales Representative, Loc. 388, Indianapolis, Ind.

Travis Stewart – Sales Representative, Loc. 79H, Garner, N.C.

Dan Stallings – Eyewash Service Representative, Loc. 343, Elk Grove Village, Ill.

Michael Wilkins – Service Sales Representative, Loc. 80N, Chantilly, Va.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid, and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

