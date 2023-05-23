Jones Soda Celebrates Community, Diversity and Inclusion with PRIDE Labels

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, May 23, 2023

Craft Soda Favorite Continues Support and Advocacy for PRIDE Community with Augmented Reality Labels Designed by LGTBQ Artists, Shipping Now for PRIDE Month in June

SEATTLE, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones Soda'' or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, has today released its collection of PRIDE labels, created by LGTBQ artists who are sharing their art and PRIDE Journey in Augmented Reality (AR) on Jones bottles. The brand is also offering shirts that reflect the artwork on the bottles, available on the Jones website starting mid-May 2023.

A longtime advocate of diversity and inclusion through its labels, Jones has been a proud supporter of the PRIDE community since the company's early inception. It began in 1998 with support of parades and donations to PRIDE charities and has continued with limited-edition collections of artist-designed PRIDE labels -to give LGTBQ artists an opportunity to talk about their journey in both their art and on Jones bottles. The PRIDE labels were expanded to AR in 2023 to bring the artists' stories and creativity alive with Jones consumers. The REEL Label videos from the artists are heartfelt, inclusive, and wild – just like Jones!

The 2023 Jones PRIDE label artists include Photographer/Visual Artist Matt Gold, Musician Left at London a.k.a. Nat Puff, Content Creator Maddy Hollander, Painter Noah Bergan, Drag Entertainer Stacy Starstruck, Digital Graphic Illustrator Woolybearz, Costume Designer Sugar Darling, and Painter and Activist Christopher La Fleur.

"We have always had a passion for people, creativity, and our community at Jones. It's reflected on our labels every day," said Curt Thompson, Director of Marketing at Jones. "The PRIDE community has been part of who we are this since our early days as a company. We are thrilled to feature content on our packaging where we can celebrate PRIDE through stories and art all summer long"

The special edition PRIDE labels are shipping now and will be available on the Jones website as well as at its retail partners. For more information, visithttps://www.jonessoda.com/pages/pride-2023.

About Jones Soda Co.
Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountains through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visitwww.jonessoda.com

favicon.png?sn=CG07913&sd=2023-05-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jones-soda-celebrates-community-diversity-and-inclusion-with-pride-labels-301831971.html

SOURCE Jones Soda

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG07913&Transmission_Id=202305231000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG07913&DateId=20230523
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.