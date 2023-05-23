PR Newswire

Craft Soda Favorite Continues Support and Advocacy for PRIDE Community with Augmented Reality Labels Designed by LGTBQ Artists, Shipping Now for PRIDE Month in June

SEATTLE, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co . (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones Soda'' or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, has today released its collection of PRIDE labels, created by LGTBQ artists who are sharing their art and PRIDE Journey in Augmented Reality (AR) on Jones bottles. The brand is also offering shirts that reflect the artwork on the bottles, available on the Jones website starting mid-May 2023.

A longtime advocate of diversity and inclusion through its labels, Jones has been a proud supporter of the PRIDE community since the company's early inception. It began in 1998 with support of parades and donations to PRIDE charities and has continued with limited-edition collections of artist-designed PRIDE labels -to give LGTBQ artists an opportunity to talk about their journey in both their art and on Jones bottles. The PRIDE labels were expanded to AR in 2023 to bring the artists' stories and creativity alive with Jones consumers. The REEL Label videos from the artists are heartfelt, inclusive, and wild – just like Jones!

The 2023 Jones PRIDE label artists include Photographer/Visual Artist Matt Gold, Musician Left at London a.k.a. Nat Puff, Content Creator Maddy Hollander, Painter Noah Bergan, Drag Entertainer Stacy Starstruck, Digital Graphic Illustrator Woolybearz, Costume Designer Sugar Darling, and Painter and Activist Christopher La Fleur.

"We have always had a passion for people, creativity, and our community at Jones. It's reflected on our labels every day," said Curt Thompson, Director of Marketing at Jones. "The PRIDE community has been part of who we are this since our early days as a company. We are thrilled to feature content on our packaging where we can celebrate PRIDE through stories and art all summer long"

The special edition PRIDE labels are shipping now and will be available on the Jones website as well as at its retail partners. For more information, visit https://www.jonessoda.com/pages/pride-2023 .

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountains through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visitwww.jonessoda.com

