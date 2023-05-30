CyberArk IMPACT 23 -- CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the Identity+Security company, today announced new products and features across the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, making it the most powerful platform of its kind. Investments to enhance cloud security and deliver automation and artificial intelligence (AI) innovations across the platform make it easier than ever to apply intelligent privilege controls to all identities – human and non-human – from a single vendor.

“The rapid acceleration of identities is part of what makes a unified approach to advancing Identity Security so important. Treating identities differently with stand-alone technologies misses the mark and exposes risk,” said Peretz Regev, chief product officer, CyberArk. “Our unified Identity Security platform breaks down those silos by contextually authenticating identities, then dynamically authorizing the least amount of privilege required. Additionally, we continue to strategically expand our use of machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve customers’ defensive capabilities to counter attacker innovation.”

With the single, unified CyberArk+Identity+Security+Platform organizations can achieve Zero Trust and least privilege with complete visibilityand enable secure access for any identity from anywhere and to the widest range of resources or environments. It helps customers apply intelligent privilege controls to reduce risk for all identities and consolidate vendors while delivering operational efficiencies and achieving a faster ROI.

CyberArk Delivers Key AI and Automation-Led Innovations

CyberArk leads the market with innovative new features and investments in automation and artificial intelligence to improve Identity Security and enable organizations to implement proactive controls and defensive strategies. Key innovations in these areas include:

AI-powered policy creation automation: Processing events generated on endpoints and creating and evolving policies that follow security best practices can be challenging and time consuming, especially for large organizations with diverse environments. CyberArk is combining its privileged access management expertise and comprehensive least privilege toolsets to automatically process the data collected by CyberArk+Endpoint+Privilege+Manager for immediate risk reduction. A new policy recommendation module will apply advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to implement least privilege on the endpoint.

Greater automation reduces risk and speeds time to value: CyberArk is expanding the use cases and supporting capabilities for securely automating privileged access management. First, CyberArk+Identity+Flows can automate tasks like the creation of service accounts, creating Safes, adding and removing users from Safes and other routine and manual tasks. Conjur+Cloud can now also be used to secure admin credentials used in automation scripts, reducing the use of hardcoded privileged+access+management credentials in scripts.

New Cross-Platform Capabilities

Enhancements across the CyberArk Identity Security Platform focus on further improving security, adoption and user experience. Additional new capabilities driving value across the platform will include:

Automatic discovery and onboarding of endpoint accounts: CyberArk+Privilege+Cloud customers that use Endpoint Privilege Manager will automatically discover and onboard local admin accounts. This helps reduce the risk of credential theft and privilege escalation on endpoints.

CyberArk+Privilege+Cloud customers that use Endpoint Privilege Manager will automatically discover and onboard local admin accounts. This helps reduce the risk of credential theft and privilege escalation on endpoints. Expanded secrets management capabilities: CyberArk+Secrets+Hub will secure secrets in Azure Key Vault, Azure’s native secrets store as well as for AWS Secrets Manager. Conjur Cloud is adding a new feature, Conjur Cloud Edge, which improves offline availability of secrets, reduces latency and offers customers additional options for scaling across cloud regions. Additionally, the self-hosted version of Conjur now enables global enterprises to enforce data sovereignty policies.

CyberArk+Secrets+Hub will secure secrets in Azure Key Vault, Azure’s native secrets store as well as for AWS Secrets Manager. Conjur Cloud is adding a new feature, Conjur Cloud Edge, which improves offline availability of secrets, reduces latency and offers customers additional options for scaling across cloud regions. Additionally, the self-hosted version of Conjur now enables global enterprises to enforce data sovereignty policies. Achieving Zero Standing Privileges: New capabilities in CyberArk+Secure+Cloud+Access will help organizations progress toward the goal of Zero Standing Privileges . Secure Cloud Accessprovisions Just-in-Time, least privilege access to services in the public cloud and will add support for detection of identity-centric compliance misconfigurations to help cloud security teams gain visibility and context over multiple clouds.

New capabilities in CyberArk+Secure+Cloud+Access will help organizations progress toward the goal of Zero Standing Privileges Secure Cloud Accessprovisions Just-in-Time, least privilege access to services in the public cloud and will add support for detection of identity-centric compliance misconfigurations to help cloud security teams gain visibility and context over multiple clouds. Modernizing privileged access management: CyberArkcontinues to invest in the fundamental privileged access management solutions that customers rely on. With the next release of the self-hosted version of Privileged Access Manager, customers will gain a simplified user interface, modernized administration capabilities and expanded audit capabilities within privileged sessions. Additionally, self-hosted customers can now use Secrets Hub for centralized secrets management.

CyberArkcontinues to invest in the fundamental privileged access management solutions that customers rely on. With the next release of the self-hosted version of Privileged Access Manager, customers will gain a simplified user interface, modernized administration capabilities and expanded audit capabilities within privileged sessions. Additionally, self-hosted customers can now use Secrets Hub for centralized secrets management. Shared Services Automate Access Request: Now customers can use AI and machine learning for threat detection and response to deliver measurable cyber risk reduction and detect and remediate usage of unmanaged privileged accounts. Customers will be able to have a single view of their resources, entitlements and assigned access for users managed by CyberArk.

Now customers can use AI and machine learning for threat detection and response to deliver measurable cyber risk reduction and detect and remediate usage of unmanaged privileged accounts. Customers will be able to have a single view of their resources, entitlements and assigned access for users managed by CyberArk. Bring Your Own Key: Privilege Cloud customers will be able to host, manage and revoke the encryption keys for their secrets and recordings with full control of access to that data. This highly requested capability helps customers in heavily regulated industries address audit and compliance requirements.

In addition, at IMPACT 23 CyberArk also announced CyberArk+Secure+Browser, a first-of-its-kind Identity Security web browser.

