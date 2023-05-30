Private+Division and Piccolo Studio are proud to announce that After Us is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Explore a surrealistic world as Gaia, the Spirit of Life, in a quest to restore a bleak and broken planet by reviving the spirits of animals. This third-person adventure game combines platforming, puzzle solving, and Piccolo Studio’s signature style of emotional storytelling to create an unforgettable experience. Will you be able to fight back the darkness to return hope to the world in After Us?

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005173/en/

Private Division and Piccolo Studio are proud to announce that After Us is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Explore a surrealistic world as Gaia, the Spirit of Life, in a quest to restore a bleak and broken planet by reviving the spirits of animals. This third-person adventure game combines platforming, puzzle solving, and Piccolo Studio’s signature style of emotional storytelling to create an unforgettable experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

Private Division has made a charitable donation to The Nature Conservancy to celebrate the release of After Us. In this heartfelt game, players help restore nature by growing plants and trees, reviving extinct animals, and prevailing over the consequences of climate change. “We hope After Us brings more awareness to the efforts being made across the globe by so many fantastic organizations like The Nature Conservancy, each striving to create a brighter future for our planet,” said Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer, Take-Two Interactive, and Head of Private Division.

Players traverse multiple biomes in After Us, tiptoeing carefully across tightropes high above a wasteland of a crumbling city, navigating treacherous waters of sunken ships, and dodging deadly traps while outrunning the watchful eye of the Devourers, oil-covered lumbering adversaries set on consuming all remaining life. Using her burst of life ability, Gaia emits radiant energy and light to regrow lost fields, sprout massive trees, and unlock new paths to travel.

“With After Us we sought to make a game that inspires and challenges players,” said Jordi Ministral, Game Director at Piccolo Studio. “At the core, we ask what kind of world we may leave behind. While seemingly dark at times, we ultimately want to share a message of hope and can’t wait to see the reactions from players.”

There are over 100 different animal spirits to collect in After Us. Players learn the final fates of various majestic creatures, such as the last whale, the final eagle caged, and the last deer hunted down. Each new environment presents new challenges and tells the stories of these beasts’ final moments before their climactic moment of rebirth. In addition to these great spirits, players can discover several other wildlife, including cats, squirrels, fish, horses, and more. Once found, these animals will begin to appear throughout the world: serene spiritual reflections of the inhabitants who once roamed Earth.

After Us dares players to discover what happened to our planet through imaginative and evocative environmental storytelling. Players will encounter gorgeous vistas and sweeping, destruction-strewn scenery offering moments of reflection. What choices led to the creation of this wasteland? Players will unlock hidden memories to learn about the tragedy and beauty of daily life. There are puzzles to be solved, which reveal glimpses into the devastating actions that led to this world. And ultimately, by unraveling these mysteries, players will discover the complete story behind After Us.

“After Us is meant not only to entertain but enlighten players. It is a title we are incredibly proud to be launching today,” said Naomi Steele, Senior Producer at Private Division. “Piccolo Studio showcases their strengths and abilities to craft an unconventional game that is sure to leave a heartfelt and poignant impression.”

Check out the launch trailer for After Us on YouTube.

After Us is available now for PC on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for $29.99 MSRP. After Us is rated T for Teen by the ESRB. For more information on After Us, subscribe on YouTube, follow us on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, follow on Instagram, and visit www.afterusgame.com.

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

About Piccolo Studio

Piccolo Studio is a developer from Barcelona, Spain, crafting creative and emotional games. Piccolo Studio’s identity relies in the use of unique, original game design, art direction and sound to deliver memorable interactive experiences. Piccolo Studio released Arise: A Simple Story in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, and a Nintendo Switch version was launched in April 2022. After Us is the second game of the studio.

About Private Division

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that partners with the finest creative talent in the video game industry, empowering studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support that they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The Label publishes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, Disintegration from V1 Interactive, OlliOlli World and Rollerdromefrom Roll7, and After Us from Piccolo Studio, with future unannounced projects in development with Moon Studios, Evening Star, Yellow Brick Games, Game Freak, and other esteemed independent developers. Private Division publishes the physical retail edition of Hades from Supergiant Games on PlayStation® and Xbox consoles. Private Division continues to build its internal studio capacity, with Roll7 and Intercept Games as internal developers for the Label. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, and Munich. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," “should,” "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: risks relating to our combination with Zynga; the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect that measures taken to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic have on our operations, including our ability to timely deliver our titles and other products, and on the operations of our counterparties, including retailers and distributors; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on both consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of our customers as the situation with the pandemic continues to evolve; the risks of conducting business internationally; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games; and risks associated with international operations.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005173/en/