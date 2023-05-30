Telenet Belgium Deploys Vecima Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) with Remote PHY to Deliver Advanced Broadband

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that Telenet Group (TNET.BR), one of the largest providers of cable broadband services in Europe, is rolling out Vecima’s Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solution, featuring next-generation Remote PHY devices.

The fully interoperable solution accelerates deployment of DAA in Telenet’s access network, enabling it to fulfill its 10G network roadmap by moving RF closer to the edge and delivering the next great leap in speed, capacity, and low latency.

The Entra® EN2112 R-PHY Access Node is a high-density, compact, two-port node that’s interoperable with third-party converged cable access platform (CCAP) cores and vCMTS (virtual cable modem termination systems), creating an open, flexible DAA ecosystem. Supporting architectures that push fiber deeper into the network, the EN2112 allows operators to optimize existing hybrid fiber coax (HFC) network capacity and deliver increased bandwidth to subscribers.

The Entra Remote PHY Monitor provides unparalleled insight into the Remote PHY network and provides highly scalable, automated RF configuration of Entra Remote PHY Nodes.

“Vecima has empowered us to embark on the crucial initial strides toward DAA, offering a steadfast and expandable solution for both the Remote PHY node and monitoring,” said Jeroen Bert, Product Owner, Fixed Access Engineering for Telenet. “Today's deployment is designed to be future proof, aligning with the progression toward fully virtualized Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) and cutting-edge DOCSIS® technologies of the next generation.”

‟Vecima continues to deliver industry leading DAA to customers around the world, and we are excited to work with Telenet to transform consumer experiences in homes and businesses throughout Belgium,” said Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Vecima Video & Broadband Solutions. “We look forward to highlighting our innovative cable and fiber access solutions delivering ground-breaking speed and capacity at ANGA COM 2023 in Cologne.”

The Vecima DAA portfolio, recently recognized by the Dell’Oro Group as the global market share leader in Remote OLT and Remote MACPHY and solutions, is deployed by operators around the world. With broad support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven industry leading interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise. Learn more at vecima.com%2Fnetwork-access.

Visit Vecima Networks at ANGA COM 2023
May 23-25 in Cologne, Germany
Koelnmesse Hall 8, Stand D40

To schedule a meeting with the Vecima team, contact us at [email protected].
Media and industry analysts, please contact [email protected].

About Telenet BV

As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium, Telenet Group is always looking for the perfect experience in the digital world for its customers. Under the brand name Telenet, the company focuses on offering digital television, high-speed Internet and fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers in Flanders and Brussels.

Under the brand name BASE, it supplies mobile telephony in Belgium. The Telenet Business department serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions. More than 3,000 employees have one aim in mind: making living and working easier and more pleasant.

Media contact:https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.telenet.be%2Fen%2Fcorporate%2Fcontact%2F

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

