Bam! Joining the all-star culinary offerings at the soon-to-be Caesars New Orleans, Emeril Lagasse is set to open his first restaurant with Caesars Entertainment - Emeril’s Brasserie. The three-meal, French-inspired restaurant is expected to open in late 2023 as part of the property’s multimillion-dollar transformation from Harrah’s New Orleans to Caesars New Orleans.

“To introduce a restaurant concept by local favorite, Emeril Lagasse, and have this be his first with our Company, is truly such an honor,” said Samir Mowad, SVP and General Manager of Harrah’s New Orleans. “We’re creating an entirely new experience at Caesars New Orleans, elevating our offerings with exciting dining, gaming and entertainment options, and Emeril will help add that little bit of local spice that we need to our premier destination.”

Emeril’s Brasserie will feature French-inspired cuisine with Emeril’s signature Creole flavors. The restaurant will encompass full-service breakfast, lunch and dinner dining options, as well as a fast-casual coffee shop and bakery called the Petite Brasserie.

“As my first French influenced concept, I had so much fun creating this menu and going back to my roots to pay homage to some of my own mentors,” said Chef Emeril Lagasse. “Guests will find classic French dishes with New Orleans influence throughout the menu. I’m excited for both locals and visitors to dine at Emeril’s Brasserie when we open at Caesars New Orleans later this year.”

The restaurant will be accessible from both the casino floor and Canal Street and will be available for all ages. This is the first under 21 offering at Caesars New Orleans, however, guests who are under 21 must use the entrance off Canal Street. Diners can enjoy their meal in the luxurious brasserie-inspired dining room or outdoors on the patio to take in the sights of the famed French Quarter. The coffee shop and bakery will offer a quick-service option and will be accessible from the casino floor – guests must be over the age of 21 to access.

Emeril’s Brasserie is Chef Emeril’s first restaurant in partnership with Caesars Entertainment and solidifies both the Chef’s and Caesars’ commitment to revitalizing and reinvesting in The Big Easy.

The ongoing transformation of Harrah’s New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans will offer a newly designed destination for guests to enjoy in the heart of the New Orleans. More information on additional amenities will be announced at a later date.

About Emeril Lagasse

Emeril Lagasse is the chef/proprietor of 8 restaurants, including three in New Orleans (Emeril’s, Meril and Emeril’s Table at the MSY Airport); two in Las Vegas (Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House and Delmonico Steakhouse); one in Miramar Beach, Florida (Emeril’s Coastal); and two restaurants at sea, Emeril’s Bistro 1396 and Emeril’s Bistro 1397 on Carnival Cruise Line ships. As a national TV personality, he has hosted more than 2,000 shows on the Food Network, is the food correspondent for ABC’s “Good Morning America”, appeared as a guest judge on Bravo’s hit food series, “Top Chef” and created an Amazon original series called Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse. Most recently, The Roku Channel released two original series, "Emeril Tailgates" and "Emeril Cooks." In 2002, Lagasse established the Emeril Lagasse Foundation to support children’s educational programs that inspire and mentor young people through the culinary arts, nutrition, healthy eating, and important life skills. To date, the Foundation has distributed over $18 million in grants.

