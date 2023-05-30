Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global leader in play, today was honored by Points of Light, the world’s largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, as a 2023 honoree of The Civic 50, recognizing the top community-minded companies in the U.S.

Hasbro has been honored for the past 11 years – each year since the initiative began in 2012 – and has also been named this year’s Civic 50 Consumer Discretionary Sector Leader. The Civic 50 is a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact, civic engagement, and community to the core of their business.

Hasbro makes a social impact in communities by providing Access to Play to underserved and historically marginalized communities, delivering Play Relief in times of crisis and uncertainty, and upskilling the next generation of Play Makers.

“At Hasbro, we believe the right to play is a fundamental human right," said Kathrin Belliveau, Hasbro’s Executive Vice President and Chief Purpose Officer. “Play has the power to create joy and connect communities around the world, a Purpose for Hasbro that inspires our teams every day. Giving back to our local and global communities has been core to our culture since Hasbro was founded in 1923. That’s why we are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of America's most community-minded companies through The Civic 50 for the 11th consecutive year. I want to thank our teams around the world whose work seeks to provide Access to Play to underserved communities, deliver Play Relief in times of crisis, and inspire the next generation of Play Makers.”

“Companies play a critical role in creating thriving, participatory communities,” said Diane Quest, interim president and CEO, Points of Light. “Companies like Hasbro set a model for others, showing how to best use employee talent, business assets and integration to create meaningful impact, and we’re thrilled to uplift and celebrate their work as an honoree of The Civic 50 2023.”

To learn more about ESG at Hasbro, read Playing+with+Purpose%3A+ESG+Progress+Report+2021-2022.

The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global leader in play whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.hasbro.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it’s needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

