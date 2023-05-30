Manhattan+Associates+Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today kicked off its highly anticipated Momentum+2023 conference, the premier annual event that brings together industry leaders, innovators, customers and experts who are shaping the future of retail and supply chain excellence.

Momentum 2023 features a stellar lineup of renowned retailers, manufacturers and distributors including American Signature Furniture, Belk, Groupe Dynamite, Hot Topic, KeHE, L’Oréal USA, PacSun, SuitSupply, SPARC brands, Wayfair and more. Partners like Google, Zebra Technologies, and industry-leading analysts from Gartner, Forrester, IDC Research will be in attendance and will share the latest industry trends and best practices.

This year’s event is set to be an unforgettable gathering of like-minded professionals dedicated to innovation and revolutionizing the supply chain commerce landscape. Spanning two and a half days, attendees will explore cutting-edge technologies, gain insights from industry visionaries, and participate in dynamic discussions focused on addressing the most pressing challenges faced by the supply chain industry today.

"We are incredibly excited to kick off another year of Momentum, where we rally the brightest minds in supply chain and retail to exchange ideas on the future of our industry," said Manhattan Associates president and CEO, Eddie Capel. "At this event, attendees will see tomorrow’s technologies today. It serves as a catalyst for meaningful conversations, innovative ideas, and collaborative opportunities that will empower our customers to overcome obstacles, embrace digital transformation, and deliver exceptional end-consumer experiences."

Manhattan will showcase latest innovations using fourth industrial revolution technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in supply chain commerce. It will demonstrate use of AI to enable no-code application development on Manhattan+Active%26reg%3B+Platform.

Manhattan executives will unveil the latest solutions that build on the company’s vision of unified supply chain commerce. Built on the industry’s most advanced cloud-native architecture, these solutions give retailers, manufacturers, and distributors complete insight into their business, ultimately delivering on the shoppers’ expectations. Product updates will be supported by customer stories covering the full range of Manhattan Active solutions – including Point of Sale, Order Management, Warehouse Management, Transportation Management as well as the newly launched, ground-breaking Yard+Management. Upcoming announcements include one with a global partner on integrating accurate product delivery data via ecommerce.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES:

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005269/en/