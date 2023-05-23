Fortegra Names Abbie Taylor and Joe Lettween to Executive Leadership Roles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 23, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fortegra Group, Inc. ("Fortegra" or the "Company"), a global specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT), today announced the appointments of Abigail (Abbie) Taylor as Chief Operating Officer and Joe Lettween as Chief Innovation, Data Science, and Technology Officer. Their hirings add to a breadth of expertise and experience amongst Fortegra's senior leadership across the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe.

"We are thrilled to welcome Abbie Taylor and Joe Lettween to Fortegra. Their roles are instrumental in our continued strategic and organic growth," said Rick Kahlbaugh, Fortegra's CEO. "Both Abbie and Joe are deeply committed to driving operational excellence and innovation, which are key components in delivering value to our stakeholders."

As COO, Abbie will oversee Fortegra's daily operations and will spearhead strategic growth initiatives. She brings nearly 20 years of experience in various global management and strategy roles. Prior to joining Fortegra, she served as Head of Client Operations for the Strategic Accounts at Asurion, where she crafted portfolio strategy and drove digital, supply chain and customer service improvements.

As Chief Innovation, Data Science, and Technology Officer, Joe Lettween will lead Fortegra's efforts to scale both efficiently and securely through technology. His expertise in machine learning and artificial intelligence strategies, data products, and process automation will be imperative to Fortegra's continued success. Previously, Joe was the Principal and Head of Data & Analytics at Osso Capital.

About Fortegra

For more than 45 years, Fortegra and its subsidiaries have underwritten risk management solutions that help people and businesses succeed in the face of uncertainty. As a global specialty insurer, we offer a diverse set of admitted and surplus insurance products and warranty solutions. Fortegra's A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) is a result of our strict underwriting standards, consistent profitability, and high cash flows. For more information, visit: https://www.fortegra.com.

