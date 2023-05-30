Yoshiharu Introduces Cold Ramen as New Seasonal Menu Item

BUENA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, has introduced a limited time cold ramen dish to be offered during the spring and summer months.

Cold ramen, also known as Hiyashi Chuka, is served in a chilled special soy sesame sauce with a colorful and vibrant mix of fresh vegetables and protein toppings, including chashu and eggs. The dish is well-known throughout Japan for its refreshing taste and is commonly consumed during the hotter months of the year.

"As part of our initiative to continually introduce new menu items to our customers, we are pleased to introduce cold ramen as a seasonal item," said James Chae, Yoshiharu's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "We believe the introduction of this traditional Japanese dish across our footprint will help offset the seasonality of our business by offering customers with a cold menu item to provide a refreshing taste amidst the warmer weather. Additionally, this reflects our commitment to providing an authentic Japanese dining experience by allowing our valued customers to partake in a classic culinary tradition."

The new seasonal dish is already available across all nine Yoshiharu locations for customers to enjoy. Please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com to find your nearest restaurant location and store hours, including the extended summer operating hours at two locations.

Chae continued, "Looking ahead, we expect to continue building upon our strategy of developing authentic restaurants through new menu items and innovative dining concepts to stay at the forefront of evolving consumer demands, which we believe will ultimately drive sales. In parallel with this growth initiative, we remain on track to open four new Yoshiharu locations by the end of 2023 for a total of 13 restaurants."

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was borne out the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating nine restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

